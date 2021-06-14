Register
09:48 GMT14 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Vice President Kamala Harris stands during the National Anthem at the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Friday, May 28, 2021

    Kamala Harris Trashed by CNN Panel for ‘Cringeworthy’ and Conflicting Answers on the Migrant Crisis

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1e/1083035530_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_7f706069f807273e0391ddf5724f541a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106141083143870-us-vp-kamala-harris-criticised-for-cringeworthy-and-conflicting-answers-on-the-migrant-crisis/

    The news comes as US Customs and Border Protection revealed that the number of illegal migrants crossing into the United States has reached its highest level since 2006. According to the agency, last month alone 180,000 people were detained on the southern border with Mexico.

    US Vice President Kamala Harris has been criticised for unprepared responses to the migrant crisis. A CNN panel called her trip to Guatemala and Mexico a disappointment, pointing to her conflicting answers.

    One of the biggest "failures" mentioned by the panel were Harris' answers to the question she has been asked for almost three months: "when are you going to visit the border?" And almost every time the official either laughed it off or dodged the question. During her recent interview with NBC's Lester Holt, Harris, whom Biden described as the "most qualified person" to deal with the migrant crisis, got defensive when the anchor pressed her on the issue.

    "You haven't been to the border", Holt said.
    "And I haven't been to Europe", Harris snapped. And I mean, I don't understand the point that you're making. I'm not discounting the importance of the border", Harris replied.

    Olivier Knox, chairman of the White House Correspondents' Association and member of the CNN panel, said it was baffling that the second-in-command was not better prepared.

    "To be clear, she was going to be asked this question. And the fact that they didn't have something better than 'I haven't been to Europe' is fairly notable", he said.

    CNN host Abby Philip called Harris' answers "cringeworthy" and alleged that her allies in the White House are "wondering what is going on".

    Philip's statement echoes earlier reports by CNN, saying that officials are "frustrated" and "perplexed" by the VP's rocky answers on the migrant crisis.

    She Purportedly Listens to a Select Group of People

    One of the reasons behind the vice president's bizarre answers is that she "can be notoriously difficult to prep" former aides said. The individuals, who wished to remain anonymous, told the outlet that the second-in-command listens to a select group of people, with the biggest confidant being her sister Maya.

    "If somebody doesn't knock it out of the park their first time, then they will always have a tough time. And so that often leads to the people who she relies on the most being in charge of leading prep on everything, which is impossible to do well, regardless of who you are", said one former aide.

    Migrant crisis

    As mentioned earlier, the news comes as the number of illegal migrants crossing America's southern border keeps increasing, with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) saying it has reached a record level. Critics of the Biden administration blame the ongoing situation on his decision to reverse immigration laws adopted under his predecessor Donald Trump. After his inauguration, Joe Biden terminated asylum agreements with several Central American countries and suspended the policy requiring migrants to wait for asylum hearings outside the United States.

    Kamala Harris previously insisted that instead of dealing with the crisis on the border one has to focus on the root causes of migration – corruption and lack of economic opportunities in Central America.

    Tags:
    Joe Biden, United States, migrant crisis, Kamala Harris
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse