Register
12:04 GMT16 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar attends a press conference at Wright vigil

    Ilhan Omar is 'Unworthy' of US Congress After Comparing Israel to Hamas, Taliban, Ehud Olmert Says

    © REUTERS / Nicholas Pfosi
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/06/1082820213_0:250:3072:1978_1200x675_80_0_0_387a296159d763993e5c5b8dd07ae649.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106161083162185-ilhan-omar-is-unworthy-of-us-congress-after-comparing-israel-to-hamas-taliban-ehud-olmert-says/

    Ilhan Omar, a Somali-born former refugee and Democrat who currently represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, has been a harsh critic of Israel’s attacks on “Palestinian children” during recent round of violence between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.

    Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert called congresswoman Ilhran Omar “shallow and simplistic” over her recent comments drawing parallels between Israel, the US, Afghanistan, Hamas and the Taliban.

    Omar tweeted on 7 June that the US “must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity".

    She raised a similar point during a House committee hearing with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Omar asked Blinken where victims of “atrocities” committed by the aforementioned actors should go if the US opposes war crime investigations by the International Criminal Court (ICC). Her comment caused an outrage, prompting three Republican members to file a resolution on 14 June condemning Omar’s “open defence” of terrorist attacks by Hamas.

    Olmert, who served as Israeli prime minister between 2006-2009, said that he was not impressed by the congresswoman’s “vicious and completely unacceptable” statements.

    “She's ignorant, she is simplistic, she is shallow to be able to say that - and she is completely obsessed with her biases because of her religion, she needs to identify with the Palestinians, the Arabs,” Olmert said on the Rita Cosby radio show on Tuesday.

    According to the former prime minister, he was “a big opponent of Netanyahu and his policies” but it was wrong to draw comparisons between Israel and “a terrorist organisation which is shooting at civilians and cities of Israel on a continuous basis for years”.

    © AP Photo / Jim Mone
    Rep. Ilhan Omar, right, (D-Minn) consoles Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) as she talk about Israel's refusal to allow them to visit the country during a news conference Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn.

    “We tried during the last encounter with Hamas to hit only specific positions which were named by Hamas terrorists,” Olmert said in relation to a recent wave of violence between Israel and Hamas militants that ended with a ceasefire in May. “We may have made a mistake - if it happened, it was contrary to our policies and plans. While Hamas is shooting continuously at our cities. So there is no such comparison.”

    “It is sad that a congresswoman of the United States can be so shallow and simplistic. But you have 435 congressmen, so some sometimes can be unworthy,” the former prime minister added.

    Ilhan Omar is one of the ‘founding’ members of the ‘Squad’, a group of progressive lawmakers, alongside Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, who have been harshly criticising the “apartheid” state of Israel on their social media, while condemning anti-Semitic sentiment that has swamped the US in recent weeks, protesting Israeli’s actions in Gaza.

    On Tuesday night, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) hit new targets in Gaza Strip, less than a month after it reached a ceasefire with Hamas that ended 11 days of rocket attacks in May. According to the IDF, the new airstrikes came in response to incendiary balloons launched into Israeli territory and targeted “terrorist activity” in Gaza.

    Tags:
    Ilhan Omar, Gaza, Hamas, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse