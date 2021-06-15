Trump Accepts Texas Governor Invite for Visit to Southern Border June 30

Trump said the Biden administration created the border crisis after they decimated the immigration policies inherited from his administration.
"I have accepted the invitation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott to join him on an official visit to our Nation’s decimated Southern Border on Wednesday, June 30, 2021," Trump said in a press release on Tuesday.
Biden started his presidency by rolling back a series of initiatives and restrictions imposed on immigration by Trump. In anticipation of relief in the US immigration laws, thousands of migrants rushed to the country, forcing the authorities to recognize the situation on the south border as a crisis.
