Register
10:13 GMT15 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gets off the Air Force Two, after technical difficulties that made her change planes for her first international trip as Vice President to Guatemala and Mexico, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., June 6, 2021

    GOP Lawmaker Wants to Ban Harris From Taxpayer-Funded Trips Abroad Until She Visits Southern Border

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/06/1083086380_0:0:3127:1758_1200x675_80_0_0_ea871e3ecff7c0c8c4a08e66318d0e55.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106151083150279-gop-lawmaker-wants-to-ban-harris-from-taxpayer-funded-trips-abroad-until-she-visits-southern-border/

    Vice President Kamala Harris, appointed to handle the "root causes" of the daunting migrant influx from Central America, has been severely criticised by Republicans for not planning a visit to the US-Mexico border and being unprepared to answer questions about the immigration crisis.

    Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson urged lawmakers on Monday to restrict Vice President Kamala Harris from travelling abroad at the expense of American taxpayers until she visits the US Southern border.

    "This crisis is worsening by the day. Yet, the vice president has refused to go to the border herself and talk to the brave law enforcement officers, the men and women who are fighting this on the frontlines. This out-of-sight, out-of-mind approach is a disgrace," she claimed, speaking on the House floor.

    Hinson criticised Harris for visiting “yarn shops and bakeries” after “just flying right over the crisis at our southern border to meet with foreign countries with the taxpayer’s checkbook in hand.”

    “When asked why she hasn’t visited the border, she laughed. She laughed, and this is no laughing matter. The border crisis impacts the safety and security of every Iowan, of every American. Every state is a border state right now," Hinson said.

    On 8 June, during an interview, NBC reporter Lester Holt noted that Harris hadn’t visited the border yet, and she replied with a laugh that “she hasn’t been to Europe".

    “I mean, I don't understand the point that you're making. I'm not discounting the importance of the border," she said.

    Her answer was considered by many administration critics as excessively nervous and indicating vice president’s lack of preparation as such question have become quite regular since she was appointed responsible for overseeing the immigration crisis.

    Last week, Harris travelled to Guatemala and Mexico as part of Biden’s administration efforts to tackle the root causes of the migration wave. She pledged to fight corruption and human trafficking, dissuading migrants from illegally crossing the US border.

    Recently the US Customs and Border Protection revealed that the levels of illegal immigrants, who managed to cross the southern border has exceeded the latest peak, registered back in 2006. According to latest data, nearly 180,000 migrants has been detained over the last month.

    Related:

    AOC Roasts Kamala Harris for ‘Disappointing’ Message to Guatemalan Migrants ‘Not to Come to US’
    Bail Fund Endorsed By VP Kamala Harris Reportedly Used To Support Oil Pipeline Protesters
    Twitter Divided as Meghan McCain Says VP Harris Sounded Like 'Moron' Justifying Lack of Border Visit
    Tags:
    republicans, Travel Ban, US-Mexico Border, Kamala Harris
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse