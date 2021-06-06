Register
18:15 GMT07 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Joe Biden walks into Holy Trinity Catholic Church to attend Mass on June 5, 2021 in Washington, DC.

    Ahead of 16 June Meeting With Putin, Biden Says US 'Must Lead the World From Position of Strength'

    © AFP 2021 / SAMUEL CORUM
    US
    Get short URL
    648133
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/06/1083082109_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_03e210d2300a6d49babfbd554ff13574.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106061083081979-ahead-of-16-june-meeting-with-putin-biden-says-us-must-lead-the-world-from-position-of-strength/

    The June trip to Europe will mark the first foreign travel of Joe Biden's presidency, as he is scheduled to meet with the leaders of NATO, the EU and G7, ending the visit with a summit with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in Geneva on 16 June.

    In a Saturday op-ed for The Washington Post, US President Joe Biden reflected on his upcoming European trip and meeting with Vladimir Putin, elaborating on his planned agenda and particularly noting that he believes the United States "must lead the world from a position of strength".

    "In this moment of global uncertainty, as the world still grapples with a once-in-a-century pandemic, this trip is about realizing America’s renewed commitment to our allies and partners, and demonstrating the capacity of democracies to both meet the challenges and deter the threats of this new age", Biden writes. "Whether it is ending the covid-19 pandemic everywhere, meeting the demands of an accelerating climate crisis, or confronting the harmful activities of the governments of China and Russia, the United States must lead the world from a position of strength."

    He also said that Washington and its allies are "standing united to address Russia’s challenges to European security" and pledging "meaningful consequences for behaviors that violate US sovereignty, including interference in our democratic elections."

    "So, when I meet with Vladimir Putin in Geneva, it will be after high-level discussions with friends, partners and allies who see the world through the same lens as the United States, and with whom we have renewed our connections and shared purpose", Biden writes in his op-ed.

    Biden's confidence in "shared purpose" with his "friends" comes amid recent reports of how Danish intelligence service helped the US spy on its European allies, as the leaders of France and Germany demand explanations from Washington. The French president, Emmanuel Macron outlined that espionage is "not acceptable between allies, even less between allies and European partners."

    The US also appears to have a different stance with its European allies when it comes to the Nord Stream 2 - a pipeline to deliver billions of gallon of Russian natural gas to Europe. Supported by many European nations, the pipeline is subject to sanctions from the US, with the White House claiming that the project is undermining European energy security. Moscow has repeatedly argued that the project is purely economic, saying that Washington's opposition to Nord Stream 2 is an example of unfair competition.

    According to Biden, the United States "does not seek conflict", as the president reiterated his desire to have a "stable and predictable" relationship in which Washington and Moscow can cooperate in some areas, like "strategic stability and arms control."

    In his op-ed, Biden also focused on how, in his belief, it is necessary to ensure that "market democracies, not China or anyone else" will "write the 21st-century rules around trade and technology".

    In this March 10, 2011 file photo, then Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia.
    © AP Photo / Alexei Druzhinin
    In this March 10, 2011 file photo, then Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia.

    Putin-Biden Summit

    The first face-to-face meeting between the two presidents is scheduled to take place in the Swiss city of Geneva on 16 June.

    Prior to the summit, the US president agreed with a journalist's description of Putin as a "killer", in a move that raised some eyebrows and prompted Russia to temporarily recall its ambassador from the US. Putin responded to his American counterpart with wishes of good health.

    Later in April, the two leaders held a telephone conversation in the wake of the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, to which Biden had invited the Russian president. At the time, Putin and Biden expressed their desire to continue the dialogue and mull the possibility of a personal meeting.

    While the importance of the Geneva summit has been highlighted, the Kremlin warned against "inflated expectations" from the meeting, as there is yet "no reason to expect any progress in reaching [an] understanding". The fact that the summit will take place, however, is seen by Moscow as "a very positive sign despite the deplorable state of bilateral relations".

    “We will discuss matters concerning bilateral relations. I assume we need to try finding ways of mending the relations, which are at the lowest level as for now. We are all well aware of this fact”, Putin said earlier in the week when asked about the forthcoming meeting with the American president.

    Since after Biden took office in January, tensions between Russia and the United States have progressed, with many, including the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, estimating that bilateral relations have never been worse and are currently on the level of a Cold War.

    Relations were particularly sabotaged with the wielding of sanctions in connection with Nord Stream 2 and allegations of Russian "aggression" and "interference" in the US election, along with the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the US. Moscow responded with mirroring the measures and declaring American diplomats 'personae non grata'.

    Related:

    Joe Biden Vows to Pressure Vladimir Putin on Human Rights at Forthcoming Geneva Summit
    Russia Does Not Await Any Breakthroughs After Putin-Biden Summit, Lavrov Says
    Kremlin Warns Against 'Inflated Expectations' From Putin-Biden Summit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse