Cheers to COVID? Anheuser-Busch to Offer Free Beer in Support of Biden's Vaccine Push

As COVID-19 vaccination rates have declined in the US, a number of American companies have teamed up with the White House to launch a number of promotional campaigns. Within recent months, American Airlines, Uber, Krispy Kreme and Shake Shack have all rolled out efforts to encourage those in the US to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anheuser-Busch announced on Wednesday that it would be rewarding Americans with a free beer if the US reaches the White House goal of getting 70% of adults partially vaccinated by July 4th - Independence Day in the States.

The US-based brewing company's products include a number of beers, including Budweiser, Michelob, Bud Light, Natural Light and Busch.

"At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much. This commitment includes encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, and we are excited to buy Americans 21+ a round of beer when we reach the White House goal," Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris said in a quoted statement.

As of this article's publication, three COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for emergency use authorization: Pfizer's two-dose vaccine; Moderna's two-dose vaccine; and Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine.

More than 162,272,565 Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Wednesday data from the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. This total translates to approximately 62.9% of the adult population in the US.

If the US achieves the White House goal, those who wish to get a free beer, alcoholic seltzer or even a non-alcoholic beverage are required to visit MyCooler.com/Beer and upload a picture of themselves.

Anheuser-Busch's new campaign comes less than two months after it announced Budweiser would be joining the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative for a vaccine awareness public service announcement.

Similarly, United Airlines has unveiled its 'Your Shot to Fly' sweepstakes; Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts to vaccinated customers; Shake Shack has rolled out its 'Get Vaxxed, Get Shack' promotion; and McDonald's has launched its 'We Can Do This' campaign.