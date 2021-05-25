United Airlines Unveils 'Your Shot to Fly' Sweepstakes to Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations in US

As COVID-19 vaccination rates have declined in the US, a number of American companies have launched related promotional campaigns. Within recent months, McDonald's, Uber, Krispy Kreme and Shake Shack have all rolled out efforts to encourage Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

United Airlines announced on Monday that it would be offering vaccinated loyalty program members the opportunity to win free flights for a year's worth of travel.

"We're proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a quoted statement.

The promotional campaign comes in support of the multibillion-dollar public education effort launched by US President Joe Biden's administration.

In order to win, new or existing 'MileagePlus' members have to upload their COVID-19 vaccination card to the United mobile app, or website, by June 22.

"Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel – and we know our customers are eager to fly," Kirby added. "We're excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away."

The airline joins a number of companies that have launched campaigns encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations, including Shake Shack, McDonald's and OKCupid.

Being vaccinated means being one step closer to finding a boo. Daters who add OkCupid’s “I’m Vaccinated” profile badge will receive a free “Boost.” — OkCupid (@okcupid) May 21, 2021

On Friday, Shake Shack rolled out its 'Get Vaxxed, Get Shack' campaign offering vaccinated patrons free french fries with their sandwich purchase. Customers have to present their COVID-19 vaccine card in order to receive the promotion.

Additionally, McDonald's unveiled its 'We Can Do This' campaign earlier this month - an effort that is backed by US President Joe Biden's administration's multibillion-dollar public education effort.

In addition to offering vaccine-themed packaging on their products, the US-based company will also unveil a pro-vaccine billboard in New York's Times Square.