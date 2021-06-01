Video: Trump Supporters Mark Memorial Day With ‘Boat Parade’ In Florida

The former Republican US president, Donald Trump, was said earlier to be planning more rallies with supporters in June as he hints at a White House bid for 2024.

Supporters of the former US president, Donald Trump, on Monday in Jupiter, Florida, organized a “boat parade” in his honor as the country celebrates Memorial Day.

Users tweeted photos and video depicting rows of boats with leisurely Trump fans. Vessels were bedecked with flags bearing slogans like “Trump Is My President,” “Trump Won,” “This Area Is a Liberal-Free Zone” and “Trump 2024.”

The initiative did not go unnoticed by Trump, who welcomed supporters on Memorial Day.

“Wow! I hear they have thousands and thousands of boats parading in Jupiter, despite the fact that they tried to cancel us. Everyone is having an incredible time. On this day, we especially appreciate everyone who served and fought for our great Country. I love you all!” he wrote on his website.

NOW - Trump boat parade in Jupiter, Florida, underway. pic.twitter.com/zOVA69AobV — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 31, 2021

Trump Boat Parades are back. MAGA Memorial Day parade kicking off in Jupiter, Florida. pic.twitter.com/66DxUmLsR9 — Reportajes El Molinon Photo Agency (@RMolinon) May 31, 2021

The former first couple paid their respects as MAGA fans took to the water in Jupiter, Florida , for a boat parade pic.twitter.com/JWyanRh1yH — America is back! (@nancylee2016) May 31, 2021

Earlier in the day, the ex-POTUS delivered remarks commemorating “the fallen heroes who took their last breaths in defense of our Nation, our families, our citizens, and our sacred freedoms." He also stated that Americans owe them “all that we are, and everything we ever hope to be."

"Their memory and their legacy is immortal. Our loyalty to them and to their families is eternal and everlasting," Trump said.

This month new reports alleged that Trump would resume rallies with supporters. The exact date and place of any events are as yet unannounced. According to the New York Post, Trump's team plans to hold two rallies in June and another shortly before 4 July, when America celebrates Independence Day.

Trump has not ruled out a 2024 run for the presidency, but he has also not confirmed the move.