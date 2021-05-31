Trump Honours Legacy of US Veterans on Memorial Day

As the United States observes Memorial Day, former US President Donald Trump has delivered a speech honouring the country’s fallen veterans.
"We remember the fallen heroes who took their last breaths in defense of our Nation, our families, our citizens, and our sacred freedoms," Trump said, as quoted by the New York Post. "The depth of their devotion, the steel of their resolve, and the purity of their patriotism has no equal in human history."
He added that Americans "owe all that we are, and everything we ever hope to be, to these unrivalled heroes."
"Their memory and their legacy is immortal. Our loyalty to them and to their families is eternal and everlasting," Trump declared.
His sentiment was echoed by his wife, ex-FLOTUS Melania Trump, who tweeted: "Today we honour courageous fallen heroes who fought for our freedom!"
Today we honor courageous fallen heroes who fought for our freedom! #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/fH8ORrRCaU— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) May 31, 2021
Joe Biden, the current US president, also commemorated those who died in battle by laying a wreath in Arlington National Cemetery.
