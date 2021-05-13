Register
19:53 GMT13 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington

    Trump Reportedly Plans to Restart His Rallies in June 2021

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0b/1081731144_0:72:3149:1843_1200x675_80_0_0_3b6e86f3713efa1e65306ca8ef8e0f3d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105131082882722-trump-reportedly-plans-to-restart-his-rallies-in-june-2021/

    The former president had suspended all mass gatherings with his followers after the attendees of his last rally stormed the building of the US Congress on 6 January. Democrats and some Republicans claimed the attack was incited by the fiery speech Trump gave at the event about alleged voter fraud that took place during the presidential election.

    Donald Trump is planning to return to holding rallies with his supporters this June, an anonymous adviser told the Daily Mail. The ex-POTUS reportedly seeks to hold two gatherings in June and one rally around 3 July, with the events being styled after the airport-based events he organised at the end of his 2020 election campaign. His team, however, is still reportedly working out the details of the events.

    "The president is anxious to get back out on the trail and we are getting a lot of offers and invitations from both candidates and political causes in different areas", the source claimed.

    According to the media's report, Trump plans to capitalise on the perceived mistakes of his 2020 rival, President Joe Biden, and lay down a basis for a possible 2024 presidential campaign during these rallies. He will reportedly raise the ongoing issues at the southern border, mention the confrontation between Palestinians and Israelis, as well as condemn the problems with fuel supplies caused by the cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline.

    Trump indeed lambasted Biden's response to the ransomware attack on his personal blogging platform:

    "If there were long and horrible gas lines like this under President Trump, the Fake News would make it a national outrage! Did Joe Biden put Hunter in charge of our energy, with all of his Burisma experience?" Trump wondered while referencing Hunter's controversial employment with the Ukrainian gas company.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Longing for Prime-Time Spotlight, May Resume Rallies Next Month - Report

    If reports turn out to be true, the June rallies would become the first held by Trump since the 6 January Capitol riot. Back then, some of the attendees of his "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington stormed the Congress building as lawmakers were in the process of certifying election results, which Trump rejected. As a result, the Democrats, as well as some Republicans, blamed the then-president and his repeated claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election for triggering the riot and endangering the lives of lawmakers. Trump rejected all the allegations and survived a second impeachment trial triggered under the charge of inciting an insurrection on that day in Washington.

    Related:

    Biden's Chief of Staff Says POTUS Shouldn't Underestimate Trump if He Runs in 2024
    Biden Administration Resumes White House Visitor Log Releases Stopped During Trump Term
    Biden Abolishes Trump-Era Rule Limiting Clean Air Regulation, Environmental Protection Agency Says
    Biden Administration to Restart Building of Trump's Mexico Border Wall in Texas
    PSYCH! Trump Says Comparing Biden to Jimmy Carter is an Insult — to Carter
    Tags:
    US, Rally, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian woman takes a selfie with the Dome of the Rock seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The compound houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, as Israel and Gaza continue their fighting on 13 May 2021.
    Muslims Around the World Celebrate Eid al-Fitr As Ramadan Ends
    The Blame Game
    The Blame Game
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse