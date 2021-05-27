Register
    First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton watches President Clinton pause as he thanks those Democratic members of the House of Representatives who voted against impeachment in this Dec. 19, 1998 file photo

    Hillary Clinton Appears Glum as Husband Bill Chats With Sting's Wife at Fancy NY Restaurant

    © AP Photo / SUSAN WALSH
    In 2019, employees of Fleming by Le Bilboquet told the New York Post that they Google anyone who makes a reservation in order to make sure patrons are rich and famous. A representative of the high-end restaurant later rejected the claims as "absolutely not true".

    Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looked "a bit forlorn" as she and her spouse were recently spotted having a meal with friends at Fleming by Le Bilboquet, a posh restaurant on Manhattan's Upper East Side, the Daily Mail reports.

    The newspaper published an array of exclusive photos which, in particular, showed Bill Clinton deep in conversation with Trudie Styler, the wife of prominent English rock musician Gordon Sumner, better known as Sting, during Tuesday's dinner.

    2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) arrives with her husband former President Bill Clinton for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017
    © REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
    2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) arrives with her husband former President Bill Clinton for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017
    While the former US president apparently focused his attention on Styler, Hillary was seen "sipping her favourite white wine" with "a glum" expression on her face, according to the Daily Mail.

    At one point Sting's wife was spotted posing with her head rested on Bill's shoulder as the group of five sat for a photo taken by a waiter. The Daily Mail cited an unnamed bystander as saying that Hillary "appeared to not want to be in the photo".

    After the group reportedly left the restaurant at 9 p.m., they were greeted by fans and well-wishers who asked the Clintons for selfies.

    Former President Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton, left, talking during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit
    © AP Photo / Paul Sancya
    'Doesn't Need Him Anymore': Bill Clinton 'Petrified' Hillary Will Divorce Him in Wake of Claims He Travelled to Epstein's Private Island, Pal Says
    Despite the pair having been seen arriving at Fleming by Le Bilboquet separately, Hillary and Bill jumped into the same car to go home together, shortly after the ex-secretary of state took a selfie with a passer-by outside the restaurant.

    In 1998, then-President Clinton was impeached after it emerged he had embarked upon an affair between 1995 and 1997 with a 21-year old unpaid intern, Monica Lewinsky.

    The fling allegedly spanned a year and a half, which Clinton rejected when speaking to the Senate, before being charged with perjury and obstruction of justice. Impeached by the House on 19 December 1998, he was later acquitted after a 21-day Senate trial.

