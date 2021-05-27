Hillary Clinton Appears Glum as Husband Bill Chats With Sting's Wife at Fancy NY Restaurant

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looked "a bit forlorn" as she and her spouse were recently spotted having a meal with friends at Fleming by Le Bilboquet, a posh restaurant on Manhattan's Upper East Side, the Daily Mail reports.
The newspaper published an array of exclusive photos which, in particular, showed Bill Clinton deep in conversation with Trudie Styler, the wife of prominent English rock musician Gordon Sumner, better known as Sting, during Tuesday's dinner.
While the former US president apparently focused his attention on Styler, Hillary was seen "sipping her favourite white wine" with "a glum" expression on her face, according to the Daily Mail.
At one point Sting's wife was spotted posing with her head rested on Bill's shoulder as the group of five sat for a photo taken by a waiter. The Daily Mail cited an unnamed bystander as saying that Hillary "appeared to not want to be in the photo".
After the group reportedly left the restaurant at 9 p.m., they were greeted by fans and well-wishers who asked the Clintons for selfies.
In 1998, then-President Clinton was impeached after it emerged he had embarked upon an affair between 1995 and 1997 with a 21-year old unpaid intern, Monica Lewinsky.
The fling allegedly spanned a year and a half, which Clinton rejected when speaking to the Senate, before being charged with perjury and obstruction of justice. Impeached by the House on 19 December 1998, he was later acquitted after a 21-day Senate trial.
