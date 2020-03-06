Bill Clinton on Affair With Monica Lewinsky: 'Things I Did to Manage My Anxieties'

While discussing his time as president in the early 1990s, Clinton explained that his romantic relationship with then 22-year-old Lewinsky was actually due to the pressure he had to deal with while in office.

Former US President Bill Clinton has confessed that his scandalous affair with then 22-years-old Monica Lewinsky was something he did "to manage his anxieties".

In episode three of the new documentary "Hillary" about his wife, which is to be released Friday, Clinton responded to the question of why he risked his family and career by entering a relationship with then-White House intern Lewinsky. The ex-president compared being in the Oval Office to being a boxer in the ring and explained that his relationship with Lewinsky was actually a way to deal with the "pressures and disappointments, terrors, fears of whatever" that everybody experiences in their life.

"You feel like you're staggering around, you've been in a 15 round prize fight that was extended to 30 rounds and here's something that will take your mind off it for a while, that’s what happens. Things I did to manage my anxieties for years", the former president said.

Clinton, however, insisted that he was now a "totally different person" than he was 20 years ago.

In 1998, Independent Counsel Ken Starr released a comprehensive report about the secret sexual relationship between the then-president of the US Clinton and then-White House intern Lewinsky.

The affair nearly cost Clinton his presidency, and has since then dogged not only his life, but also his wife Hillary's career.