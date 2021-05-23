Register
02:35 GMT23 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Porn Cherry

    Parents, Students Reportedly Taken Aback After 'Porn Literacy' Classes in Columbia

    © CC BY 2.0 / Anthony Easton / Porno Cherry
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107075/58/1070755897_0:47:1200:722_1200x675_80_0_0_5ceff5bbdf3c63dfa508626fce0845ec.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105231082970187-parents-students-reportedly-taken-aback-after-porn-literacy-classes-in-columbia/

    Imagine a routine schoolday in, for instance, Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School. You arrive to your classroom, take a seat, and the lesson kicks off, with the topic of... wait, porn literacy?

    Parents, along with some students at the Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School, expressed outraged after what appeared to be an unannounced lesson on "porn literacy", according to a Saturday story by New York Post.

    The school reportedly delivered a lesson teaching how pornography addresses “three big male vulnerabilities”, and providing information on a so-called 'orgasm gap', while also giving hints on how to distinguish between “what is porn and what is art.” 

    The curricula was accompanied by an often-explicit presentation that would also feature partially images of people who were partially nude, The Post noted.

    The lecture was titled “Pornography Literacy: An intersectional focus on mainstream porn”. The class was reportedly described as a health and sexuality workshop, and a majority of those who showed up allegedly expected the standard sex-ed class that covers "condoms or birth control".

    The presentation also reportedly detailed the most frequently searched pornographic terms including “creampie,” “anal,” “gangbang,” “stepmom” and many others, with a particular slide offering a list of porn genres including “incest-themed,” consensual or “vanilla,” “barely legal,” and “kink and BDSM”.

    One slide was claimed to have featured information on the “marketability of OnlyFans", illustrated with an image of a young woman apparently advertising creating an OnlyFans account.

    “We were all like, ‘What?'” a female student later said of the lesson, cited by The Post. “Everyone was texting each other, ‘What the hell is this? It’s so stupid.’ Everyone knows about porn. The worst part of it was that it took place not long before the AP [Advanced Placement] tests and I had to miss both my AP classes for this.”

    According to the student, has classmates also had to answer questions about porn-related subjects.

    “We were all so shocked and mortified,” said the student. “We were all like, ‘Why are they doing this? Why do they think it’s OK?’"

    Most of the kids, aged 16 and 17, watched the lesson via Zoom from home, which is how parents became involved. Others were at the school, gathered in the gym with laptops to watch together.

    Many parents expressed outrage that no one was informed of the content of the lesson and there was no opportunity for people to opt out of the class.

    "None of the parents knew this was planned. We were completely left in the dark. It makes us wonder what else the school is up to", one mother told The Post.

    Another parent suggested that the goal of the class was to "disrupt families".

    “It’s outrageous that the school is introducing pornography into a mainstream classroom and starting to indoctrinate kids", a parent declared, adding, “is the school making porn a priority as opposed to physics, art, literature or poetry?”
    © Photo : Pixabay
    A student studying in school

    Justine Ang Fonte, who was behind the class, is the director of Health & Wellness at another elite school, Dalton. A spokesman for the school, where, according to some parents, Fonte's lessons were thought by some to have been inappropriate as well, told The Post that such lessons have never been taught at Dalton.

    “Our health classes do teach students important lessons related to body positivity, consent, and boundary setting with friends and others. A small number of parents who misinterpreted the lessons this fall and expressed concerns were offered meetings with faculty to clarify. No additional concerns have been expressed to faculty", the spokesman said, cited by The Post.

    It costs $47,000 a year for a junior to attend Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School, according to the report. One parent described it as one of the last private schools in the city “not to have gone down the radicalized rabbit hole.”

    “This is all part of an orthodoxy that has taken over schools across the country,” a spokesman for FAIR, the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism, told The Post. “Millions of kids are being experimented on with a new curriculum that racializes and sexualizes young children, labels them by traits like skin color, gender or sexual orientation, and tells them the paths of their lives are determined by those traits.”

    There were no official comments from Columbia prep school in regard to the report.

    Related:

    US Teacher Fired for Making Porn on High School Campus
    'Viral Porn' Video's Origins Traced to Sacred Mountain in Bali, Media Says
    Former TV Star Josh Duggar Released on Bail After Facing 'Worst of the Worst' Child Porn Accusations
    Tags:
    class, porn, US, Columbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    British model Naomi Campbell poses on the red carpet during the Time 100 gala at Lincoln Centre in New York on 23 April 2019
    The Famous Couturiers' Muse: 'Black Panther' Naomi Campbell Turns 51
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse