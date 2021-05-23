Parents, Students Reportedly Taken Aback After 'Porn Literacy' Classes in Columbia

Imagine a routine schoolday in, for instance, Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School. You arrive to your classroom, take a seat, and the lesson kicks off, with the topic of... wait, porn literacy?

Parents, along with some students at the Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School, expressed outraged after what appeared to be an unannounced lesson on "porn literacy", according to a Saturday story by New York Post.

The school reportedly delivered a lesson teaching how pornography addresses “three big male vulnerabilities”, and providing information on a so-called 'orgasm gap', while also giving hints on how to distinguish between “what is porn and what is art.”

The curricula was accompanied by an often-explicit presentation that would also feature partially images of people who were partially nude, The Post noted.

The lecture was titled “Pornography Literacy: An intersectional focus on mainstream porn”. The class was reportedly described as a health and sexuality workshop, and a majority of those who showed up allegedly expected the standard sex-ed class that covers "condoms or birth control".

The presentation also reportedly detailed the most frequently searched pornographic terms including “creampie,” “anal,” “gangbang,” “stepmom” and many others, with a particular slide offering a list of porn genres including “incest-themed,” consensual or “vanilla,” “barely legal,” and “kink and BDSM”.

One slide was claimed to have featured information on the “marketability of OnlyFans", illustrated with an image of a young woman apparently advertising creating an OnlyFans account.

“We were all like, ‘What?'” a female student later said of the lesson, cited by The Post. “Everyone was texting each other, ‘What the hell is this? It’s so stupid.’ Everyone knows about porn. The worst part of it was that it took place not long before the AP [Advanced Placement] tests and I had to miss both my AP classes for this.”

According to the student, has classmates also had to answer questions about porn-related subjects.

“We were all so shocked and mortified,” said the student. “We were all like, ‘Why are they doing this? Why do they think it’s OK?’"

Most of the kids, aged 16 and 17, watched the lesson via Zoom from home, which is how parents became involved. Others were at the school, gathered in the gym with laptops to watch together.

Many parents expressed outrage that no one was informed of the content of the lesson and there was no opportunity for people to opt out of the class.

"None of the parents knew this was planned. We were completely left in the dark. It makes us wonder what else the school is up to", one mother told The Post.

Another parent suggested that the goal of the class was to "disrupt families".

“It’s outrageous that the school is introducing pornography into a mainstream classroom and starting to indoctrinate kids", a parent declared, adding, “is the school making porn a priority as opposed to physics, art, literature or poetry?”

© Photo : Pixabay A student studying in school

Justine Ang Fonte, who was behind the class, is the director of Health & Wellness at another elite school, Dalton. A spokesman for the school, where, according to some parents, Fonte's lessons were thought by some to have been inappropriate as well, told The Post that such lessons have never been taught at Dalton.

“Our health classes do teach students important lessons related to body positivity, consent, and boundary setting with friends and others. A small number of parents who misinterpreted the lessons this fall and expressed concerns were offered meetings with faculty to clarify. No additional concerns have been expressed to faculty", the spokesman said, cited by The Post.

It costs $47,000 a year for a junior to attend Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School, according to the report. One parent described it as one of the last private schools in the city “not to have gone down the radicalized rabbit hole.”

“This is all part of an orthodoxy that has taken over schools across the country,” a spokesman for FAIR, the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism, told The Post. “Millions of kids are being experimented on with a new curriculum that racializes and sexualizes young children, labels them by traits like skin color, gender or sexual orientation, and tells them the paths of their lives are determined by those traits.”

There were no official comments from Columbia prep school in regard to the report.