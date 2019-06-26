US Teacher Fired for Making Porn on High School Campus

A substitute teacher at El Campo High School (ECHS) in southeast Texas was fired from her job after allegedly filming pornography on the campus, school and police officials reported.

According to the El Campo Independent School District, they received information about the recordings, which were taken in classrooms and a workroom in May. It is unclear how the district became aware of the footage.

Although the school district said that the unidentified teacher was fired in relation to an “improper criminal incident,” it also noted that no students or other staff members were involved in the incident. However, investigators found that the videos had been uploaded onto a pornographic website.

“The District is aware that an improper criminal incident involving a substitute teacher occurred at ECHS. The incident involved a singular substitute teacher and no student or other district staff members were involved. The district has terminated the substitute's employment and is seeking legal advice on this specific incident,” a recent statement released by the district reads.

The teacher worked at ECHS for about three months.

Chief Terry Stanphill of the El Campo Police Department said there was no evidence that anyone else, other than the female teacher, was present when the footage was being filmed.

“The reason that they did not find evidence was because the suspect had closed the door and had clothes on and was not reckless about their conduct so that someone else could see them or be offended by it,” Stanphill told media sources.

"It was always in a classroom or office when no one else was around," Stanphill added.

"I've been in law enforcement for 27 years, and this is the first time I have ever run into anything like this," Stanphill added.

On Wednesday, Stanphill noted that there isn’t enough evidence to file criminal charges against the teacher, adding that investigators looked into public lewdness charges. However, prosecutors claim that the incident took place in a private place, and no one saw the teacher during filming.

"They were cautious. They did this for a reason. I'm thinking it was to make money online. No students were involved or exposed to it at any time that we can see," Stanphill noted. The school district is also working with police to make sure that the teacher is banned from entering school grounds ever again.

However, some school parents claim that firing the teacher is not enough.

"That's like saying, 'It's OK. It's a job. We'll just fire you.' But it's our kids coming to this school, and you expect more from them, you know? So it really hurts you're just going to get fired," parent Cruz Gonzales told ABC13.

"She should be charged for what she did here. It's not right," said student Leeandrew Balderas.

The teacher has also lost her job at a liquor store because of the incident.

The El Campo Independent School District did not immediately respond to Sputnik’s request for comment.