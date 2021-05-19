Register
23:24 GMT19 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A New York City law enforcement official stands outside the entrance to the The New York County District Attorney's office at 1 Hogan Place is seen in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., May 19, 2021.

    Trump Blasts ‘Corrupt’ New York Criminal Probe, Deems Effort Part of Political ‘Witch Hunt’

    © REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    213
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/13/1082942868_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_948f19e48fd3748a28f2f90d503efd8a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105191082942792-trump-blasts-corrupt-new-york-criminal-probe-deems-effort-part-of-political-witch-hunt/

    Earlier, the New York attorney general’s office announced that it would be pursuing a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization in conjunction with the Manhattan district attorney’s office. The attorney general’s office had already launched a civil inquiry into the organization.

    Former US President Donald Trump lashed out at both state and local prosecutors in New York on Wednesday over the newly-announced joint criminal investigation into the Trump Organization.

    Trump blasted both New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr., noting that the pair are giving life to a political “witch hunt” against the former commander-in-chief that first began in the nation’s capital during his time in the White House.

    “There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime. But, make no mistake, that is exactly what is happening here,” Trump wrote in a 900-word statement that called for officials to redirect their attention in order to better curb murder and drug cases in New York City. 

    “But the district attorney and attorney general are possessed, at an unprecedented level, with destroying the political fortunes of [former] President Donald J. Trump and the almost 75 million people who voted for him.”

    The former president reiterated that the probe is simply a “continuation of the greatest political witch hunt in the history of the United States,” and that James and Vance are “working in conjunction with Washington [officials]” in order to “silence and cancel millions of voters because they don’t want ‘Trump’ to run again.”

    “After prosecutorial efforts the likes of which nobody has ever seen before, they failed to stop me in Washington, so they turned it over to New York to do their dirty work. This is what I have been going through for years. It’s a very sad and dangerous tale for our country, but it is what it is, and we will overcome [it] together,” Trump continued.

    He closed the lengthy statement by underscoring that “New York would be great and free again” only once prosecutors turn their attention to the “real issues.”

    Although Trump mentioned James was out to get him before she took on the attorney general role, her office has only been officially investigating the Trump Organization after Michael Cohen, who previously served as Trump’s personal lawyer, testified in 2018 that Trump had previously inflated his financial assets in order to obtain favorable loans.

    In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves federal court after his sentencing in New York
    © AP Photo / Craig Ruttle
    In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves federal court after his sentencing in New York
    While Trump did not namecheck Cohen, he did refer to his former attorney as a “lying, discredited low life, who was not listened to or given credibility by other prosecutorial offices, and sentenced to 3 years in prison for lying and other events unrelated to me.”

    Cohen previously pleaded guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations, and is currently under house arrest as he wraps up on his 3-year sentence. 

    Incidentally, after the joint criminal investigation was announced, Cohen took the opportunity to share a photoshopped image of Trump in jail, writing in a tweet that Trump and company would soon be “held responsible for their actions.” Cohen was once a fervent defender of Trump, even after he claimed the US presidency.

    The New York attorney general’s office informed the Trump Organization of its new criminal probe on Tuesday, later revealing to the public that the joint effort would be examining “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct” that encompasses tax and insurance fraud, as well as falsified business records. 

    Related:

    Ex-State Department Official Reveals Why Riyadh is Seeking Rapprochement With Iran Post-Trump
    Web Service Selling Customized Videos Says Trump Can Use Its Platform
    Donald Trump to Headline Key State Republican Convention on Retaking US Congress in 2022
    US Officials Blocked Trump's Final Order to End All Wars, Report Claims
    McConnell Declares Opposition to Jan. 6 Commission After Trump Decries Plan as 'Partisan Unfairness'
    Tags:
    Letitia James, Criminal Investigations Command, New York, Trump Organization, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Repair works at the area offer locals a glimpse of the remains of Curon village.
    Lost Italian Village Curon Emerges From Local Lake After 70 Years Underwater
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse