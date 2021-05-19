Michael Cohen Tweets Photoshopped Pic of Trump in Jail as Ex-POTUS Organisation Under Criminal Probe

Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty in 2018 to charges of fraud, tax evasion, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress. The ex-Trump lawyer was granted home confinement in May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has tweeted a photoshopped image of the ex-POTUS showing the 45th US president peering out from behind bars.

On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General's (NYAG) office informed the Trump Organisation on Tuesday that the investigation into the latter's affairs is no longer "purely civil", but criminal.

As more documents are reviewed by the #NYAG and #NYDA, it appears that the troubles for Donald #Trump will keep on coming! Soon enough, Donald and Associates will be held responsible for their actions. pic.twitter.com/nOvd7Dry81 — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) May 19, 2021

Referring to the New York attorney general and the New York district attorney, Cohen argued in a Tuesday night tweet that “as more documents are reviewed by the NYAG and NYDA, it appears that the troubles for Donald Trump will keep on coming!”

The ex-Trump lawyer also predicted that “soon enough, Donald and Associates will be held responsible for their actions”.

Cohen’s remarks came shortly after the NYAG’s spokesman Fabien Levy said in a statement that they are “now actively investigating the Trump Organisation in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA”.

The NYAG will be cooperating with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office, as the latter earlier launched a criminal investigation into Trump's private company, looking into "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct", including tax and insurance fraud and falsification of business records.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, insisting that the investigations are politically motivated.

In March 2019, the NYAG launched a civil investigation into the Trump Organisation, looking into whether the-then POTUS’ company had improperly inflated the value of its assets in financial records.

As for Cohen, he received three years behind bars after pleading guilty to charges of fraud, tax evasion, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress in 2018. This was followed by him being released from prison in May 2020 and being placed under house arrest because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike other former Trump campaign associates indicted on charges stemming from the Mueller investigation into the 45th US president’s alleged collusion with Russia ahead of the 2016 election, Cohen did not receive a pardon from the-then POTUS in late 2020, and said he "didn't expect” such a move.

In April 2019, the probe launched by then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller found that there had been no collaboration between Trump and Russian officials ahead of the 8 November 2016 US presidential polls.