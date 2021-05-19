'No Longer Purely Civil': New York AG Office Reveals Trump Organization Under Criminal Investigation

Earlier, Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance launched an investigation into Trump Organization, examining potential financial fraud and tax fraud - allegations that Trump denied, slamming the investigation as political "witch hunt".

New York Attorney General's office informed Trump Organization on Tuesday that the investigation into it is no longer "purely civil", but criminal.

"We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA," James' spokesman Fabien Levy said in a statement cited by CNN.

Office of NY AG Letitia James will be working with Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's Office, with the latter launching a criminal investigation into Trump's company earlier, looking into "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct", including tax and insurance fraud and alleged falsification of business records.

Trump has not yet commented on the announcement.

New York AG Investigation

The civil investigation was launched by the office of NY AG Letitia James in March 2019. It has been looking into whether or not Trump's company improperly inflated the value of its assets on financial records.

James' office also issued subpoenas to local governments seeking documents on several Trump Organization properties in Manhattan, upstate New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

The former president has slammed the investigation as "politically motivated harassment".

© AP Photo / Richard Drew New York State Attorney General Letitia James during a news conference at her office in New York

Manhattan DA Investigation

The Manhattan District Attorney criminal investigation was triggered when Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen made hush payments before the 2016 election to two women claiming Trump had affairs with them.

Vance's office has also reportedly been examining Trump's tax records obtained in February.

Former president Trump has denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the investigation as political "witch hunt". Addressing the 2016 payments, he insisted that they were legal and did not come from the campaign but from him personally.

The Manhattan probe has reportedly quickened since after Donald Trump has lost the White House to Democrat Joe Biden.