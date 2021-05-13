Register
    Biden Administration to Restart Building of Trump's Mexico Border Wall in Texas

    US
    384
    Joe Biden decreed that work on the Congress-funded wall should cease as part of his flurry of executive after taking office on 20 January, including ending Trump's agreement with Mexico to accommodate asylum-seekers south of the border until their hearings were scheduled.

    US President Joe Biden's administration will restart construction of his predecessor Donald Trump's border wall.

    Fox News reported on Thursday that the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) would resume building a 13.4-mile stretch of levee in the Rio Grande Valley in Hidalgo County, Texas. This followed pressure from residents and politicians to stem the flood of illegal immigrants crossing the border.

    ​The USACE stressed that the construction was on the river levee, not the wall itself — but conceded the work was being done to "support" the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency's infrastructure programme.

    ​"Wall construction remains paused to extent permitted by law. Per DHS, we’ve started critical work to repair the Rio Grande Valley’s flood levee, which was excavated to make way for border wall. This remediation work will not involve expanding border barrier", the corps claimed.

    The Department of Homeland Security said the work was intended to "protect border communities from physical dangers resulting from the previous administration’s approach to border wall construction", which it said threatened the area with "catastrophic flooding".

    The founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the 56th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 15, 2020. - The 2020 edition of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) takes place from February 14 to 16, 2020.
    © AFP 2021 / CHRISTOF STACHE
    GOP Representative Accuses Facebook of Promoting Human Smuggling Amid Border Crisis
    But just a month earlier, investigative journalists with Project Veritas exposed how dozens of illegal immigrants, including many children, were being kept in open-air, dirt-floored pens under a road bridge outside McAllen, Hidalgo County's largest city.

    Biden decreed that work on the Congress-funded wall should cease as part of his flurry of executive orders after taking office on 20 January, including ending Trump's agreement with Mexico to accommodate asylum-seekers south of the border until their scheduled hearings came up.

    Mexican troops were seen on the south bank of the Rio Grande near Del Rio, Texas, upstream from Hidalgo on Wednesday, detaining those trying to cross illegally. Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano — a Democrat — told Fox and Friends the same day that he was exasperated by his party's downplaying of the crisis, which has seen a near five-fold increase in undocumented arrivals.

    "They keep telling us that the border is under control and I simply do not understand how with a 392 percent increase this fiscal year alone", Lozano said. "Last year, we had 19,724 captures at this point. And right now we're at 97,398. I simply do not understand how that's under control".

    20 Republican state governors, including Texas' Greg Abbott, signed a letter to Biden on Tuesday urging him to act on the migrant crisis.

    "Contrary to statements from your Administration, the border is neither closed nor secure", they wrote. "The crisis is too big to ignore and is now spilling over the border states into all of our states".

    Rio Grande, US Army Corps of Engineers, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Human Trafficking, people trafficking, Illegal Immigration, Border Wall, Texas, Mexico, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
