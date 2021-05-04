'From the Desk of Donald J. Trump': Former US President Launches New Communications Platform

Mainstream social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter have permanently banned the former US president, Donald Trump, after the deadly 6 January Capitol riot, with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying that "the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great."

A former US president, Donald Trump, launched a new communications platform, named "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump", with a video posted on the platform on Tuesday, describing it as "a place to speak freely and safely".

"In a time of silence / and lies / a beacon of freedom arises", reads text in the Tuesday video.

The web space will reportedly provide the ex-president the opportunity to post messages, images and videos online. While his followers will apparently be able to share his posts to Facebook and Twitter, the new platform does not ¸appears tro bwe able to allow viewers to "reply" or engage with posts.

"This is just a one-way communication," Fox News quoted a source familiar with the platform as saying. "This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers."

One can discover Trump's old statements featured on the platform, starting from 24 March.

© REUTERS / Leah Millis U.S. President Donald Trump is seen tapping the screen on a mobile phone during a roundtable discussion on the reopening of small businesses in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 18, 2020

"From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" was launched just a day before Facebook's Oversight Board is set to announce its decision on whether to indefinitely suspend the former US president from Facebook and Instagram.

Trump was banned on such mainstream social media platforms as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Twitch after the deadly 6 January Capitol riot, which he was accused of inciting. The ex-president vehemently denied the accusations, insisting that he never wanted violence on US streets.

After his exile from social media, Trump and his supporters accused big tech companies of "suppressing free speech".

While the decision from Facebook is yet to come, Twitter officials indicated that the former one-term Republican president has been permanently suspended from tweeting.