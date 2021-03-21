Register
19:41 GMT21 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington

    Trump Aide Promises Unveil of ‘Big’ New Social Media Platform for Former President in 2-3 Months

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    230
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/04/1080363634_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_d603479fb6dbb9cc5cac7fae9caa2ed8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103211082410886-trump-aide-promises-unveil-of-big-new-social-media-platform-for-former-president-in-2-3-months/

    Trump was kicked off every major social media service in the wake of the 6 January Capitol riots, which tech giants accused him of inciting. The former president denied the claims, and has hinted repeatedly that he might make another run for the White House in 2024.

    Former president Donald Trump plans on making a triumphant return to social media sometime in the next few months using his own platform, Jason Miller, a communications strategist who served as a key advisor to Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns, has said.

    “I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about 2-3 months here, with his own platform. This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does, but it will be his own platform,” Miller said, speaking to Fox News on Sunday.

    Asked to provide specifics, such as whether the new platform would be created by Trump’s people from scratch or with help from another company, Miller said he couldn’t go “much further than what I was able to just share.”

    “But I can say that it will be big once he starts. There have been a lot of high-powered meetings he’s been having at Mar-a-Lago with some teams of folks who’ve been coming in. It’s not just one company that’s approached the president. There have been numerous companies. But I think the president does know what direction that he wants to head here. This platform is going to be big, and everyone wants him. He’s going to bring millions and millions – tens of millions of people to this new platform,” he suggested.

    Trump was permanently banned from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in January, with Google and Apple also scrubbing ‘free speech’ apps popular among his supporters from their stores. The tech giants pulled the plug on Trump in the wake of the 6 January Capitol riots, blaming him for inciting the violence which left four protesters and one police officer dead. Trump denied any wrongdoing, and his allies pointed to his tweets urging followers to “stay peaceful” and “go home” on the day of the riots.

    Before being banned, the former president used his @realDonaldTrump Twitter handle successfully for years as his go-to means to bypass the media filter and speak directly to his supporters, Americans generally and other world leaders, with observers obsessively checking back to find out what the president was thinking about or doing.

    US President Donald Trump gestures as he and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House to board Marine One ahead of the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, DC, 20 January 2021.
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    Trump Says ‘I Didn’t Lose to Him’ Laughing at How Biden Stumbled Down Air Force One Stairs
    Following his permaban, Trump has resorted to communicating with the media by issuing statements to the press via email, with the latest comments focused mostly on President Biden’s handling of the situation at the southern border, as well as the ongoing coronavirus vaccination campaign, which Trump has expressed support for.

    Trump has also spread hints about another run for the presidency in 2024. Last week, he joked that he might be persuaded to run if Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle joined the race.

    On Thursday, US media reported that Trump was planning to interview at least a dozen authors about helping him write his memoirs about his tenure as president.

    Related:

    Biden, Harris Slam ‘Scapegoating’ of Asian-Americans, Hinting at Trump’s ‘Chinese Virus’ Remarks
    Joe Exotic Lashes Out at Trump, PETA, Carole Baskin and 'Tiger King' Series for ‘Year of Hell’
    Trump Says ‘I Didn’t Lose to Him’ Laughing at How Biden Stumbled Down Air Force One Stairs
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People participate in a peace vigil to honor victims of attacks on Asians on 19 March 2021 in Union Square Park in New York City.
    Flowers and Placards: US Mourns Victims of Deadly Atlanta Shooting
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse