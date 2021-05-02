Register
    Honduran migrants hoping to reach the U.S. border walk alongside a highway in Chiquimula, Guatemala, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021

    US Border Patrol Detains Gang Members as They Tried ‘to Exploit Influx of Migrants’ to Enter America

    The migration crisis is showing no sign of ceasing in the US, where the Border Patrol is tackling an unprecedented number of illegal immigrants approaching the country’s southern border.

    The US Border Patrol has detained a number of gang members who attempted to enter the country via a southern border checkpoint in Texas as part of the migrant flows.

    Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak tweeted earlier this week about nabbing “5 gang members in 7 days”, including those from the international gang MS-13 and the 18th Street criminal group.

    MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha, was formed by Central American immigrants in Los Angeles and is notorious for its cruelty. The gang’s motto is believed to be "mata, viola, controla", which means “kill, rape, control”.

    Hudak added in a tweet that the gangsters tried “to evade arrest by exploiting the influx of migrants attempting to enter our country”.

    The remarks followed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeting in mid-April that upon visiting “the facility in San Antonio full of 2,000 unaccompanied minor boys”, he was “absolutely concerned about the nexus with MS-13”.

    Paxton voiced his concern as the US remains in the grip of a migration crisis, something the White House has repeatedly refused to admit, preferring to describe the situation on the southern border as a "vital human challenge”.

    US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detained more than 100,000 migrants at the border in February, and encountered some 171,700 more individuals in March, including almost 19,000 unaccompanied minors – a new record, eclipsing the 11,861 unaccompanied minors detained during the 2019 migration surge.

    Central American migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, U.S. April 27, 2021.
    © REUTERS / GO NAKAMURA
    Central American migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, U.S. April 27, 2021.

    The southern border crisis began shortly after Biden started to reverse Trump's hardline immigration policies upon assuming office on 20 January 2021. The POTUS halted construction of a border wall, moved to end "harsh and extreme immigration enforcement", and pledged to "restore and expand" the asylum system.

    Young migrants get processed at the intake area of the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention centre for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    US Opens 17th Facility to Hold Asylum-Seeking Migrant Children - Social Services Agency
    Other moves included rescinding the Trump travel ban and promising a "path to citizenship" for more than 11 million undocumented immigrants already living in the US.

    The severity of the migration crisis, however, has apparently pushed the Biden administration to mull bringing back some of Trump’s migration policies. Last month, media reports claimed that the US president was considering resuming construction of the border wall to "plug gaps" in the current network of barriers to contain migration flows.

