‘Not Qualified’: Caitlyn Jenner’s Sons Reportedly Upset With Her California Governor Bid

Republican Caitlyn Jenner’s intention to run for the top Californian post is believed to have failed to strike a chord not only with the Kardashians, who she drew close to through her lengthy marriage to Kris, but also within her own family.

Caitlyn Jenner’s family appears to be disappointed with her decision to run for governor of California, which she announced last week, TMZ reported, citing sources.

The sons of the 71-year-old socialite and TV personality, Burt, Brandon and Brody Jenner, ostensibly “don't feel she's qualified for the position” and would prefer her to think twice and reconsider her decision to run.

They are reportedly “upset she never took the family’s feelings into consideration”, and had decided for herself long before she asked her loved ones: Ms Jenner reportedly rang up her family members the night before the announcement.

A member of the Republican Party, Jenner, who transitioned and came out as a transgender woman in 2015, is running for governor in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election.

It seems that the other part of the extended family – the Kardashians – aren't thrilled about Caitlyn’s political aspirations either, as Kim, the daughter of Caitlyn’s former wife Kris, has already made clear that they have very different views on at least prison reform. Yet, TMZ earlier reported Kim “genuinely likes” Caitlyn and the two are on friendly terms.

As part of her “Cait for California” drive, she tweeted her rage about “dangerous criminals” roaming the streets, which, according to TMZ, landed in Kim’s crosshairs, as such a viewpoint ostensibly undermines Ms Kardashian’s work.

Kim, on the contrary, is believed to see eye to eye with Newsom on crime issues, with both reportedly welcoming rehabilitation and support for prisoners re-entering society, along with injecting funds into crime prevention.

On top of it, she said in the past she was “very supportive of Governor Newsom” and his accomplished work to put a moratorium on the death penalty in California.

Essentially, despite having been at some point active in politics and even working with Donald Trump’s team on prison reform, Kim has never formally aligned herself with conservatives, and didn’t vocally endorse her ex-husband Kanye West in his presidential bid, either.