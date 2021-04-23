It's Official! Kim Kardashian’s Transgender Step-Mum Caitlyn Jenner to Run for California Governor

Olympic gold-winning champion William Bruce Jenner embraced a new personality back in 2015, when he transitioned to the woman, Caitlyn Jenner. Owing to the fact that Bruce Jenner married in to the Kardashian clan, parts of the journey were well-documented in Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Caitlyn Jenner made it official on Twitter: she has sent in her nomination to try her chance at becoming the new California governor in an effort to oust the present Democrat leader Gavin Newsom.

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

​According to Axios’ report, Jenner is hopeful that her “celebrity status and name recognition” can help the long-time Republican to yield some results in America’s most populous state. After all, back in 2003 the Hollywood’s well-known ‘Terminator’ Arnold Schwarzenegger replaced Gray Davis as California’s leader during the recall campaign.

Many from the Golden Poppy State are not satisfied with Governor Newsom over his immigration policies, growing taxes, and response to the COVID crisis – critics say he has been slow to reopen businesses, roll out the vaccine and that his political course is favouring illegal immigration which hurts the state.

Jenner is not branding herself as Donald Trump’s candidate, but is counting on some of his former consultants, Axios says – including hiring the former president’s aides Steven Cheung and Tony Fabrizio, as well as working closely with his ex-campaign manager Brad Parscale, who helped her to gather the team together.

Echoing Newsom’s ‘recall campaign’ masterminds, Kim Kardashian’s step dad-turned-mother is rather critical of the current governor’s “too high” taxes and restrictive COVID policies.

"This is Gavin Newsom’s California, where he orders us to stay home but goes out to dinner with his lobbyist friends,” she said in a statement, referring to the governor’s recent maskless bash in a French restaurant for which he was heavily targeted.

"Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision," Jenner urged, adding that “for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people."

According to the latest data from mid-March, a campaign to recall Gavin Newsom had some 1.2 million signatures validated - which still runs short from nearly 1.5 million needed to trigger the recall election. The campaign’s organisers say they have submitted more than 2 million signatures so far but some of them are still being validated. This process is expected to be complete by 29 April.

If all the necessary signatures are collected in the end, Californians will be asked two questions during the state-wide referendum – “do you want to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom”. If the answer to that turns out to be "Yes", the second question will be: “Who would replace him?”

Obviously, Caitlyn Jenner wouldn’t be the only name on the list – but according to her team’s comments to Axios, the race is “totally winnable” for her.