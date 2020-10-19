'Don't Step Foot in White House': Kim Kardashian Grilled on Her Work With Trump by David Letterman

Famous American comedian and TV show host David Letterman interviewed reality TV star and social media personality Kim Kardashian regarding her working with US President Donald Trump, in the third season of his Netflix series called “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”, the Daily Beast reports.
During the interview, Letterman broached the subject of Kardashian acting as an “advocate for prison sentencing "reform” and her “unlikely alliance” with Trump.
Hopefully, for the next multiple administrations, I’ll be working with the White House, helping them with clemencies," Kim remarked, with the media outlet noting that, at that moment, a photo of Alice Johnson, the woman whose life sentence Kardashian "personally persuaded the president to commute", appeared onscreen.
In the ensuing conversation, Kim appeared reluctant to "say one bad word about the man in the White House", only replying "I understand that" when Letterman told her: "I’m grateful for what you’re doing, but it doesn’t make me feel any better about the current administration."
She also did not mention whom she'll be voting for in the upcoming presidential election, even though the host reportedly pressed her on the matter.
"Trust me, everyone called me and said, ‘Don’t you dare step foot in that White House or your reputation is done'," Kardashian said.
In response, Letterman admitted that her "good work is overwhelming", and that it is "a positive force that diminishes what I consider to be unacceptable behaviour by the president".
