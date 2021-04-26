Register
11:32 GMT26 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sign directs voters to a polling station on Election Day in Tucson, Arizona, U.S. November 3, 2020

    Arizona 2020 Election Saga Takes New Turn as Maricopa County Judge Withdraws From Audit Case

    © REUTERS / Cheney Orr
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082310010_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_6e0e4b3224af56b158d082c387e61930.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104261082727470-arizona-2020-election-saga-takes-new-turn-as-maricopa-county-judge-withdraws-from-audit-case/

    The Arizona ballot audit saga took a new twist on Sunday, when Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury recused himself from a legal challenge brought by the state's Democratic Party to the GOP's recounting initiative less than 24 hours before a scheduled hearing on Monday.

    In a court file obtained by 12 News, Judge Christopher Coury, overseeing the Dems' legal challenge said that a lawyer for the firm representing the Senate GOP's lead auditor had worked at his office "as an extern within the last five years". Citing the judicial code of conduct Coury withdrew. A new judge will be assigned to the case.

    The name of the lawyer in question is Viskovic. He is a junior associate at Kolodin Law Group PLLC, which is representing cybersecurity firm Cyber Ninjas in court, according to The Epoch Times. Cyber Ninjas has been hired by the state Senate along with three other firms to recount 2.1 million ballots, look for IT breaches, and test voting equipment provided by Maricopa County. The audit initiative also includes follow-up interviews with voters. The report on the auditors' findings is expected to be released in about two months.

    The Arizona GOP is seeking to find out whether Joe Biden won the county fair and square in November 2020. In any event, the audit won't change the certified election results.

    ​Democrats Trying to Disrupt the Audit

    After the ballots and election equipment were delivered to Phoenix and the Arizona GOP announced that the live-streamed recount of ballots would kick off on 23 April, the Democratic Party intervened by filing a lawsuit with the Maricopa County Superior Court. The Dems claimed the planned audit violates "various statutory and Election Procedures Manual provisions" and urged the court to ban the Senate initiative.

    ​Having studied the documents, the Maricopa County Superior Court on 23 February ruled that the Arizona Senate audit should be paused until Monday 12 p.m. (ET) if the plaintiffs provide a $1 million bond to cover any costs incurred by the lead auditor, Florida-based Cyber Ninjas, as a result of the delay. The Democratic Party declined to provide the bond, arguing that they did not trust the auditor would "honestly account for any financial losses", according to 12 News. As a result, the pause was revoked.

    ​However, the judge made it clear that he wanted to hear more about the concerns outlined by the Dems in the lawsuit on Monday and required lawyers for the Senate GOP and Cyber Ninjas, the lead auditor, to demonstrate that they were abiding by Arizona election laws and respective audit rules. The Senate GOP lawyers insist that the regulations cited in the Dems' lawsuit do not apply to the Senate audit as they do not address such matters as "the Legislature" or a "post-election audit". Now that Coury has recused himself it is unclear when the hearing will proceed.

    Audit & Security

    While the state's GOP and Dems crossed swords over the 2020 election results' audit, the security of ballots, equipment, and those involved in the endeavour is raising questions.

    Last Friday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who has repeatedly criticised the GOP's audit initiative, asked Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, to investigate reports that the Senate failed to secure the equipment and ballots. Thus, on 23 April, Morgan Loew, an investigative reporter at CBS5, 3TV tweeted: "Yesterday, we found a side door propped open at the AZ Coliseum, entered the facility and made our way to the Maricopa County ballots".

    ​"Local reporting yesterday made it clear that [Arizona Republican Senator] Karen Fann and her Cyber Ninjas have not implemented sufficient security to protect the integrity of election equipment and ballots", Hobbs stated on Twitter.

    Responding to Hobbs' request, Brnovich noted that her reference to reports "does not meet the standard of a credible allegation - it is speculation insufficient to support the request for an official investigation".

    Previously, Senate President Karen Fann asked Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone to provide six deputies for around-the-clock security at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum where the ballots and voting equipment are being stored. The sheriff, however, rejected the request, saying that "any security needs on state property must be supplied...(by) the state", according to 12 News.

    ​As the state's Maricopa County Forensic Audit is getting national attention, former President Donald Trump asked Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to provide security for those involved in the initiative.

    "Gov. Ducey will be held fully responsible for the safety of those involved. State police or National Guard must be immediately sent out for protection. The Democrats do not want to have this information revealed, and they will do anything to stop it. Gov. Ducey must finally act!", Trump wrote in a statement on 24 April.

    Related:

    'Federal Gov't Won't Act, But Arizona Will': Gov. Ducey Deploys National Guard to Southern Border
    Controversy Over US 2020 Vote Persists: Arizona Dems Trying to Upend GOP's Audit of Maricopa Ballots
    Trump Hails ‘Forensic Audit’ of Arizona Vote as Harbinger of Doom for Dems
    Tags:
    audit, election irregularities, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US Election 2020, Maricopa County, Arizona, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse