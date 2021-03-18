Register
13:37 GMT18 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Board of Elections employee cleans a voting machine during early voting at the Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn, New York

    Is It Not Over Yet? How US State Courts Revisit 2020 Election Controversy

    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/05/1081010295_0:24:3071:1751_1200x675_80_0_0_d9ec8c24ac316a1dad5229b460ecec44.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103181082382627-is-it-not-over-yet-how-us-state-courts-revisit-2020-election-controversy/

    Although Donald Trump's legal team have already ceased attempts to challenge the outcome of the 2020 US elections, the fight over purported voting irregularities and election integrity issues continues.

    Michigan, Wisconsin, and Virginia court actions indicate "some absentee ballot procedures imposed by Democrats violated state laws", US investigative journalist John Solomon highlighted in an opinion article for Just the News on 17 March. Meanwhile, counties in Georgia and Arizona are considering holding election audits. The efforts come amid the Democratic Party's efforts to adopt the H.R. 1 For the People Act of 2021, which significantly loosens election restrictions and voter verification rules.

    Michigan

    On 9 March, Michigan's State Court of Claims ruled that Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's instructions concerning signature verification of absentee ballots violated state law. A month before Election Day, Benson directed local clerks charged with inspecting signatures on absentee voter ballots to start signature reviews with "the presumption" that the signature on an absentee voter ballot application or envelope is valid. The secretary of state's guidance instructed to reject only those ballots that had multiple inconsistencies.

    "Signatures 'should be considered questionable' the guidance explained, only if they differ 'in multiple, significant and obvious respects from the signature on file'", the court document reads. "[W]henever possible, election officials were to resolve '[s]light dissimilarities' in favour of finding that the voter's signature was valid".

    ​Chief Court of Claims Judge Christopher M. Murray stated that Benson's directive fell outside of her purview, as it is the state legislature who has authority over how elections are conducted. The judge told election clerks that Benson's instructions should be disregarded in future elections but denied the plaintiffs' request for a full forensic audit of all absentee ballots.

    Motorist's participate during a drive-by rally to certify the presidential election results near the Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
    © AP Photo / Paul Sancya
    Motorist's participate during a drive-by rally to certify the presidential election results near the Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020

    Virginia

    Earlier, in January 2021, a Virginia judge concluded that the state Board of Elections' rule allowing mail-in ballots without a postmark to be received up to three days after the November election was illegal. The approval of a consent decree given by Frederick County Circuit Judge William W. Eldridge IV permanently prohibited acceptance of ballots without postmarks after Election Day.

    Wisconsin

    Yet another significant ruling was issued by the Supreme Court of Wisconsin in December 2020, in the midst of Trump's legal battle over election integrity, according to Solomon. The case stemmed from the Dane County clerk's 25 March 2020 announcement that the county's voters could declare themselves to be "indefinitely confined" due to illness over the COVID-related Wisconsin Department of Health Services Emergency Order #12 and "skip the step of uploading an ID in order to receive a ballot".

    ​Citing the court's filings Solomon pointed out that nearly 200,000 voters declared themselves "permanently confined" – a marked rise over previous years – thus evading the requirement of valid photo ID verification both in the state's spring primary and during the November election. "Biden won Wisconsin by just 20,000 votes", the investigative journalist remarked.

    The state's Supreme Court ruled that Dane County and Governor Tony Evers had no legal authority to exempt all voters to get an absentee ballot without an ID.
    FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo, people line up for a Milwaukee hand recount of the presidential election at the Wisconsin Center, in Milwaukee
    © AP Photo / Nam Y. Huh
    FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo, people line up for a Milwaukee hand recount of the presidential election at the Wisconsin Center, in Milwaukee
    Arizona

    Meanwhile, Arizona's most populous county is bracing for a full audit of the 2020 election results. On 26 February, Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason ruled that Maricopa County should provide 2.1 million ballots to the Arizona State Senate and grant access to its election equipment to conduct an audit. In November 2020, Joe Biden outperformed then President Donald Trump in the county and statewide. On 11 March, Arizona's Republican Senate President Karen Fann told the press that she had called upon Democrats to participate in the effort: "We want this to be fully transparent for all the right reasons", she said.

    ​For her part, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs signalled disagreement with the court's decision, stating that "there is no credible evidence for any of the conspiracy theories that have abounded about the 2020 General Election".

    Georgia

    Almost concurrently, on 15 March, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that a judge "may unseal absentee ballots" in Fulton County, Georgia, to look into allegations of "voting fraud" in the November election. According to a lawsuit, supposed election irregularities occurred while workers counted ballots at State Farm Arena on election night.

    ​Although the aforementioned allegations were probed and dismissed by the Georgia Secretary of State's Office in December 2020, Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero stated that he was "inclined to order the ballots to be unsealed and reviewed by experts hired by Garland Favorito, a voting-integrity advocate", according to the AJC. Over 30 lawsuits have been filed in the state over alleged election irregularities.

    "In other words, the election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump may be settled, but the battle over how elections will be governed – especially as it relates to absentee ballots and private funding of election clerks – has only just begun", Solomon concluded in his op-ed.

    Related:

    What Risks Stem From the US Supreme Court's Refusal to Take Up the 2020 Pennsylvania Election Case?
    Why SCOTUS' Willingness to Make Decision on Arizona Election Integrity Lawsuits Gives GOP Hope
    Moscow Sees US Intelligence Report on 'Election Meddling' as Unsubstantiated Hoax
    Tags:
    Election Fraud, HR1, voting system, US Election 2020, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Staff from teamLab wearing swimsuits walk inside a piece of digital artwork combining light, water, and sound during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, Japan, 13 March 2021.
    When Digital Art Meets Tradition: Japan's teamLab Presents Digital Sauna
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse