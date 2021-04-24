Register
13:48 GMT24 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Trump Hails ‘Forensic Audit’ of Arizona Vote as Harbinger of Doom for Dems

    © REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONES
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/18/1082713723_0:61:3102:1805_1200x675_80_0_0_6917b3e700034cf81dbe184b62f80c76.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104241082713790-trump-hails-forensic-audit-of-arizona-vote-as-harbinger-of-doom-for-dems/

    Despite conceding power to Democrat Joe Biden on January 20, former president Donald Trump has continued to insist he was the victim of massive ballot fraud in the November 2020 presidential election. Arizona's Republican-controlled state Senate is set to prove or disprove his claim.

    Donald Trump has welcomed the start of a 'forensic' recount of last year's presidential election vote in Arizona's largest city Phoenix.

    The former president thanked the "brave and patriotic Republican State senators" for ordering a full audit of the 2.1 million votes in Maricopa County, which he said would expose the "large scale Voter Fraud which took place in the 2020 Presidential Election."

    The recount, projected to take six weeks, is currently on hold pending a legal challenge by Democrats after the state Senate secured all ballots from last November's election in the custody of electronic security firm Cyber Ninjas.

    The official result — not announced until weeks after the election — handed Arizona and its 11 electoral college votes to Biden by a margin of just 10,500 votes, or 0.3 per cent. Maricopa County, which encompasses Phoenix, had almost 2.6 million registered voters from a population of some 4.5 million ahead of polling day.

    Trump slammed legal efforts by President Joe Biden's Democratic Party to have the recount halted — taking that as proof of wrongdoing on their part and saying they feared recounts in other swing states he lost by tight margins.

    "The Democrats, upon hearing the news of the Court Order, have sent 73 lawyers to Arizona in an effort to stop this recount and full transparency because THEY KNOW WHAT THEY DID!" he trumpeted.

    "The Democrats are desperate for the FRAUD to remain concealed because, when revealed, the Great States of Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, New Hampshire, and the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, would be forced to complete the work already started."

    "The Democrats are 'swarming' the Great State of Arizona trying to get the Forensic Election Audit stopped, because only they know exactly what they’ve done, and they understand Voter Fraud far better than anyone," Trump added in a second statement on Saturday.

    The political outsider also laid into Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, a fellow Republican, for failing to support the push for a recount — and demanded he provide security for the "brave American patriots" conducting the audit. 

    Ducey was "shockingly of zero help to the State Senate" Trump wrote. "He wants to 'pretend' the election was free and fair. What are he and the Maricopa County Commissioners trying to hide?"

    ​Despite conceding the transition of power to Biden on January 20, the ex-president has continued to claim he was cheated of victory based on numerous reported — and some proven — irregularities, as well as changes to rules for mail-in voting that were not approved by state legislatures.

    The Biden administration has already made itself unpopular in Arizona and other southern border states by reversing many of Trump's moves to stem illegal immigration, prompting a humanitarian crisis as people traffickers exploit tens of thousands rushing to cross the border from Mexico. Ducey sent 250 National Guard troops to the frontier earlier this week, accusing Washington of inaction.

    "Our country needs the truth of the scam 2020 Election to be exposed," Trump said. "If it is not, just as if we have 'no borders,' we cannot be a Great Nation. Honest elections are America’s Heart and Soul."

     

    Related:

    Arizona Mayor Accuses Feds of Seeking to Turn His Town Into Drop-Off for Illegal Migrants
    ‘Worst Possible Choice’: Arizona Governor Slams Biden’s Move to Pick Harris to Tackle Border Crisis
    Biden Administration Sued by Arizona Attorney General Over Immigration Policies
    Tags:
    Voter Fraud, Absentee Ballots, Arizona, US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse