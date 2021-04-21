Register
09:16 GMT21 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mexican immigrants walk in line through the Arizona desert near Sasabe

    'Federal Gov't Won't Act, But Arizona Will': Gov. Ducey Deploys National Guard to Southern Border

    © AFP 2021 / Omar Torres
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104211082687065-federal-govt-wont-act-but-arizona-will-gov-ducey-deploys-national-guard-to-southern-border/

    Gov. Doug Ducey insisted in late March that the federal government pick up the tab for helping sheriffs, mayors and border patrol in Arizona in response to the migrant surge at the US-Mexico border, as he offered searing criticism of President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced that he was deploying 250 National Guard troops to the state’s southern border with Mexico, and is issuing an emergency declaration in response to the growing migrant crisis, with the State to provide up to $25 million in initial funding for the mission.

    "It's become evidently clear that Arizona needs the National Guard, and the White House is aware of that. Yet, to this day, there has been no action from this administration, and it doesn’t look like they are going to act any time soon. If this administration isn't going to do anything, then we will," said Ducey.

    As the Republican politician serving as the 23rd and current governor of Arizona since 2015 announced the move, he added:

    "The situation in our border communities is just as bad, if not worse, than the coverage we've been seeing."

    The Guard will be assisting with medical operations in detention centres; helping install and maintain border cameras; monitoring and collecting data from public safety cameras, and analysing satellite imagery for current trends in smuggling corridors, reads a statement by Ducey's office.

    It was added that Governor Ducey would pay a visit to Yuma County on 21 April to get more details from community leaders and law enforcement officials about what they’re seeing on the ground.

    On the day the announcement by the governor was made, Customs and Border Protection held an open house at a new migrant processing centre in the border community of Yuma, which is the first of two planned in Arizona. The tent-like centres will help agents process and temporarily shelter the surging number of asylum seekers arriving at the border, writes Fox News.

    US Customs and Border Protection
    A temporary tent structure built in Yuma, Arizona, by US Customs and Border Protection in 2019 to hold up to 500 detainees.

    A similar facility is set to open later in April in Tucson.

    Applauding the decision by the Arizona Governor, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who said he had been urging the administration to release additional resources, including staffing, transportation and testing, said in a statement:

    "In visiting the Yuma Sector and speaking with Border Patrol and other local leaders, it’s clear that their resources and staffing are strained. There are important missions that the Arizona National Guard can perform at the border and the governor calling them up will provide assistance to both local law enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security."

    The decision to deploying National Guard troops comes as US Customs & Border Protection in March registered over 170,000 apprehensions at the Southwest border. Nearly 19,000 of these were unaccompanied minors, which is over four times the number of children apprehended in March 2020.

    Previously, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey had indicated that he was considering deploying the Guard and had requested federal reimbursement for the measure.

    "Deployment of the National Guard is critical to dealing with this crisis, and we are actively engaged in planning with the Guard," a spokesperson for Ducey was quoted as saying by Fox News last week.

    The Republican state leader had gone on Twitter in late March to urge government reimbursement for pans to help sheriffs, mayors and border patrol.

    ​Other state officials had urged Ducey to push ahead with declaring a state of emergency as Arizona considered deploying the National Guard even before receiving reimbursement.

    State Attorney General Mark Brnovich, advocating the measure, said it was a necessary move "even if it means we have to act now and fight for the federal dollars later."

    “Reversing the devastating trends at the border will require enforcing the rule of law and holding the federal government accountable," Brnovich said in a letter to the governor.

    Migrant ‘Crisis’

    The migrant crisis, which has seen more than 172,000 arrivals apprehended at the border in March alone, with forecasts suggesting a further surge in 2021 to eclipse that witnessed in 2019, has felt border states like Arizona struggling to handle the situation, with all resources strained.

    Biden finally used the word “crisis" to describe the situation unfolding at the southern border on Saturday.

    "We're gonna increase the numbers. The problem was that the refugee part was working on the crisis that ended up on the border with young people and we couldn't do two things at once. And now we're going to increase the numbers," said Biden when speaking to reporters.

    However, on Monday the White House clarified that the Democratic POTUS had meant to refer to the crisis in Central America, which people are fleeing.

    "The president does not feel that children coming to our border seeking refuge from violence, economic hardships and other dire circumstances is a crisis," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

    Former President Donald Trump weighed in on the “horrible” situation at the southern border of the US in a pre-recorded interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, aired on Monday night.

    “They’re playing it down as much as they can play it down. It’s a horrible situation, could destroy our country,” said Trump.

    Trump slammed President Joe Biden’s administration for undermining the policies set during his tenure, saying that “all they had to do was leave it alone.”

    ​As the Biden administration fends off heavy censure of its handling of the crisis at the border, critics have blamed the rollback of Trump-era policies that have resulted in overcrowded migrant facilities. Since coming into office, Joe Biden has reversed a plethora of his predecessor’s tough immigration policies, such as the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which requires that migrants from Central American countries to wait for asylum hearings outside the US.

    Honduran migrant Jonatan Matamoros Flores, 33, who arrived in October with a migrant caravan, climbs the U.S. border wall to stand atop it before returning to the Mexican side in Tijuana, Mexico, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018
    © AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell
    Honduran migrant Jonatan Matamoros Flores, 33, who arrived in October with a migrant caravan, climbs the U.S. border wall to stand atop it before returning to the Mexican side in Tijuana, Mexico, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018

    He also curtailed construction of the border wall and suspended the so-called “Asylum Cooperative Agreements” with Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

    Related:

    House Republicans Try to Force Vote on Trump-Era Border Restrictions Extension
    US Border Patrol Council Chief Reveals Why Kamala Harris 'Avoids' Visiting Migrant-Hit South
    Former President Bush Blasts GOP Under Trump as ‘Nativist’, Urges ‘Let’s Open Up the Borders’
    Tags:
    US Customs and Border Protection agency, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Customs and Border Protection, US National Guard, National Guard, Doug Ducey, US-Mexico Border, US-Mexico border, Joe Biden, Arizona, Arizona
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo combination created on March 14, 2019 shows (L) Pakistani waiter Rozi Khan posing for a photograph at Dilbar Hotel in Rawalpindi on February 22, (R) US actor Peter Dinklage at the HBO premiere of My Dinner With Herve at the Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on October 4, 2018.
    Look-Alike Day: Prominent Figures Who Have Doubles
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse