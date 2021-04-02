Police: Suspect in US Capitol Attack Entered Barricade Barrier, Exited Car With Knife In Hand

According to the acting chief of US Capitol Police, the suspect shot by officers in an altercation outside the Capitol building on Friday exited his vehicle and charged the officers with a knife in his hand.

Acting USCP Chief Yogananda D. Pittman told reporters in Upper Senate Park in Washington, DC, on Friday that a suspect shot by Capitol Police officers earlier in the day was not known to USCP and that there was no indication of “any nexus to any member of Congress.”

Pittman said that 1:02 pm, "a suspect entered what we refer to as the 'north barricade of the Capitol.' The suspect rammed his car into two of our officers and then his the north barricade barrier. At such time, the suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in hand. Our officers then engaged that suspect, he did not respond to verbal commands. The suspect did start lunging toward US Capitol Police officers, at which time US Capitol Police officers fired upon the suspect."

She noted that the suspect had been pronounced dead, while two USCP officers were transported to different area hospitals, one of whom has since also died.

Acting chief of US Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Robert Contee told reporters the MPD's homicide and internal affairs divisions were taking over the investigation of the crime scene. However, he said there did not appear to be any indication the attack was terrorism-related.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, witnesses reported a hail of gunfire outside the north barricade US national legislature.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW