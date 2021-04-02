US Capitol on Lockdown Due To 'External Security Threat', Congressional Staffer Says

Law enforcement officials placed the US Capitol on lockdown on Friday, moments after an unidentified individual reportedly drove a vehicle through security barriers and into authorities.
Local reports indicate that Capitol staffers were urged to steer clear of windows and to take cover as officials addressed the growing situation. A text message sent to staffers by the US Capitol Police indicated that a "external security threat" had been detected.
Video footage captured from the scene shows a slew of officers gathering outside the Capitol.
Local police have stated that two officers were hurt after being struck by the vehicle, and that officers were initially responding to the scene after reports of a possible shooting had been reported.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
