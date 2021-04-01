Poopgate: Twitter Explodes Following News That Biden's Dog Drops Doo-Doo in White House Hallway

The president's dogs have been getting quite the news coverage lately. Major, a three-year-old German shepherd that the Democrat took from an animal shelter in 2018 had to receive special training after he bit a US Secret Service Agent.

Twitter has been set on fire after US media reported that one of President Biden's dogs defecated in a White House hallway outside the Diplomatic Reception Room. Local media report that correspondents, who arrived at the White House to accompany First Lady Jill Biden on her trip to California, were the first to spot the incident. It's unclear which dog – Major, 3, Champ, 12 – was responsible for staining the carpet.

What seems like a light news story has since turned into a war of words on social media. Some users blasted the Associated Press, which allegedly broke the story, for reporting silly news.

Thank god you're reporting on this and not the immigrants being tortured at the border. — 🥕🧛🏻‍♀️🐰Bunicula🐰🧛🏻‍♀️🥕 (@BuniculaTv) March 31, 2021

It’s sad when Joe Biden’s dogs make the news for having an accident on the floor while we have a monumental trial underway.



Oh and a Congressman accused of sex trafficking a minor. #DemVoice1#wtpBLUE pic.twitter.com/akT3DsnP3n — 🐾Angie K 💙🏴‍☠️🔬🧫 (@angie_keathly) March 31, 2021

​Others joked that they have more breaking news for AP.

Thanks, The Associated Press. My dog just farted, where should I have you send the camera crew? — Background Ellie (@EmpireTotally) March 31, 2021

I have 6 dogs presently and could make the headlines daily if this is all it takes 😂 — Laquita Christian (@laquialene69) April 1, 2021

​Many used the story to criticise President Biden and his policies...

Can’t raise his kids or dogs right yet he’s in charge of the country. What a time to be alive. We really are living in a simulation. — Kyland (@GordonGekkoooo) March 31, 2021

Cool, ask the dog's owner about the concentration camps he's running — Chef Gaykwon 🏳️‍🌈☭🚩🐧 (@GramsciFag69) March 31, 2021

​… while other netizens lambasted his predecessor.

Major pooping in the White House hallways is still way better than trump insurrectionists pooping in the US Capitol hallways. — PCR RitesGood (@pcrritesgood) March 31, 2021

Will take stories like this any day over the daily rolling trump catastrophes. — Penelope Jones 💙 (@PenelopeKJones) April 1, 2021

​One parody account joked that someone's trying to destroy the dogs' reputation.

🐾 Oh my paw! Someone’s out to destroy our repawtation! First snitching about the nippings, now the doo doo pawccident. At least we’re in good company: “President Barack Obama’s dog Sunny liked to sneak off and poop in the mansion.” Awooof! https://t.co/QcqfJnLVXg — The Oval Pawffice® 🇺🇸 Fans (@TheOvalPawffice) March 31, 2021

​This is not the first time that a dog has had a bathroom accident in the White House. Former First Lady Michelle Obama once revealed that their dog Sunny liked to sneak off in order to do one's and two's in the White House.

The news comes a day after it was reported that one of Biden's dogs, Major, had another biting accident. The canine, who is the first rescue dog to live in the White House, reportedly nipped an employee of the US National Park Service. Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for First Lady Jill Biden, said Major is still adjusting to life in the White House.