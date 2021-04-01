She Said Seize Zimbabwe? Netizens in Stitches as Jill Biden Butchers Popular Spanish Phrase

Social media users were left in stitches after Jill Biden butchered a popular Spanish phrase during a meeting with farmers in California.
The meeting was held on 31 March, on the birthday of César Chávez, a popular Latin American civil rights activist. Together with another activist Dolores Huerta, Chávez created the National Farm Workers Association and coined the famous motto Sí, se puede (Yes, it is possible or Yes, we can).
In Jill Biden's speech the encouraging motto transformed into mumbo-jumbo.
WTF is this? pic.twitter.com/owh3Z8EZ0D— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) March 31, 2021
Many social media users tried to figure out the meaning of her words.
I heard seize Zimbabwe 😲— Tanya Leigh (@Escher_Milo) April 1, 2021
Others joked the First Lady should not be teased for making a mistake in Spanish when her husband makes mistakes in English.
That’s OK a Joe has an issue with English..— Low and Slow (@66splittyVW) April 1, 2021
Biden absolutely butchers Xavier Becerra's name pic.twitter.com/VrInzjQM9s— Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) December 8, 2020
Some even suggested there should be a TV show called guess what the Bidens said.
And the sister show with Jill Biden: “how not to speak Spanish.” https://t.co/b5Sg0uc4At— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 1, 2021
Other netizens found the mistake embarrassing and accused the First Lady of pandering.
That's super embarrassing— Joe (@PrometheusUB_I) April 1, 2021
Pandering much?— Beach Pirate (@BeachPirate307) April 1, 2021
Many users drew attention to the flag of the United Farm Workers of America, which they claimed looked similar to the flag of the Nazi Party.
That falg tho pic.twitter.com/bCApLtR19h— Delance (@delance2) April 1, 2021
What’s with the nazi sign?— Chad Moore (@chadm6xr1) April 1, 2021
Still others joked about the size of the audience.
Big crowd over 8 people!! Is she selling Mary Kay products?— Chris Millet (@ChrisMillet19) April 1, 2021
