02:21 GMT31 March 2021
    Major, one of the family dogs of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, explores the South Lawn after on his arrival from Delaware at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 24, 2021.

    Oops, I Did It Again: Biden’s Pup Major Involved in Second Biting Incident

    US
    by
    Previously, US President Joe Biden’s two dogs, Champ and Major, stole headlines when the pair appeared to be purposefully shipped back to the family compound in Delaware after Major nipped at a Secret Service agent. At the time, officials tossed up the incident to Major being startled by someone he did not know.

    Newly surfaced reports have indicated that Major Biden is back in the doghouse after he was involved in a second biting incident. This time, an employee with the US National Park Service (NPS) was the injured party.

    The incident took place on the White House’s South Lawn Monday afternoon while the NPS employee was working the grounds. Michael LaRosa, press secretary to first lady Jill Biden, confirmed the incident to CNN and wrote it off as a “nipping.”

    "Yes, Major nipped someone on a walk,” LaRosa told the outlet, adding that “out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by [a White House medical unit], and then returned to work without injury." 

    LaRosa went on to explain that the three-year-old German shepherd was still "adjusting" to his "new surroundings" at the presidential residence.

    It’s unclear when exactly the incident occurred, but an image shared on social media by Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason shows Major sporting a leash and being walked on the grounds shortly past 5 p.m. local time.

    As reports of the Tuesday incident made the rounds on social media, netizens were quick to offer their reactions.

    The latest incident came a few days after both first dogs made their grand return to the White House following the initial nipping encounter that featured an unidentified Secret Service agent. At the time, LaRosa confirmed that Major had undergone additional training sessions in order to help him acclimate to his new surroundings.

    Biden previously defended Major in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, saying he is a “sweet dog” who was simply startled by an individual who was unknown to him. The president also rejected suggestions that Major and Champ were intentionally sent packing to Delaware as punishment.

    Tags:
    Biden Administration, Joe Biden, Delaware, German Shepherd, White House
