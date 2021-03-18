Biden Says His Rescue Pup Will Return to White House After Biting Incident

Joe Biden said that his three-year-old dog Major is “out of the dog house” and defended the pup after reports that Major, the youngest of his German shepherds, bit someone earlier in March.
“You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect,” Biden told ABC, adding that the dog is now receiving training in Delaware – in Biden’s family house.
The US president refuted claims that Major was sent back to Delaware as a punishment and insisted it was planned in advance.
“I didn't banish him to home. Jill was going to be away for four days, I was going to be away for two, so we took him home.”
Earlier in March, reports emerged claiming that Major had bitten a member of White House security.
Major and the older dog Champ, 13, moved to the White House in January, less than a week after Biden was sworn in. Major became the first adopted dog to set his paws in the office.
