Register
19:58 GMT23 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks after a meeting with Asian-American leaders to discuss the ongoing attacks and threats against the community, during a stop at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., March 19, 2021.

    Picky POTUS: Joe Biden Agrees to Join Virtual EU Council Summit After Declining Another Offer

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/14/1082405811_0:151:3070:1878_1200x675_80_0_0_184c7a9f1d2fe2fbb96619fad829f32b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103231082431238-picky-potus-joe-biden-agrees-to-join-virtual-eu-council-summit-after-declining-another-offer/

    Earlier, POTUS 46 declined to hold a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which the latter had called for to discuss acute matters of bilateral relations and strategic stability.

    US President Joe Biden has accepted European Council President Charles Michel's invitation and will take part in an upcoming virtual European Council summit on 25 March, the White House stated.

    Michel was the first to tweet that he had invited Biden to take part in the meeting to "share his views" on future cooperation between the EU and the US.

    According to a White House statement, the president is planning to discuss an array of issues, including jointly combating the pandemic with the EU, addressing climate change, deepening relations in trade and investment, and discussing "shared foreign policy interests", including China and Russia. Biden will also focus on "revitalising" bilateral ties between Washington and Brussels, in an apparent reference to the current complications in relations that grew between the US and Europe under the Trump administration.

    Biden's readiness to hold virtual meetings with European counterparts comes in the wake of the White House's refusal to host a similarly virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The latter extended the offer to hold talks to discuss bilateral ties which have been deteriorating since 2014.

    White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, 12 March 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    Biden's Remark on Putin: POTUS Didn't Make Mistake, National Security Adviser Insists

    Putin's invitation came as a response to Biden's interview with the ABC channel in which the latter agreed with the host's characterization of the Russian president as a "killer" and promised to make Putin "pay a price" for interference by the Kremlin in the 2020 presidential election, which he alleged to have taken place. POTUS 46 added that he was willing to discuss certain issues with Moscow, such as the New START nuclear agreement. The Kremlin slammed the idea that Washington discuss only issues it is interested in, with Putin observing that the US must take Moscow's position into account.

    Related:

    Kremlin: Biden's Remarks on Putin 'Clearly' Show Lack of Desire to Improve US-Russia Ties
    US Intel Releases Report Claiming Russia Tried to Undermine Biden in 2020 Election
    Russia Only UNSC Member Represented by Deputy Envoy to UN at Talks With Biden, Diplomat Says
    Biden Threatens New Actions Against Russia Over Dubious Claims of Election Interference
    Putin & Russia; US, Trump & Biden; China; Myanmar; Anti-Protest Bill; COVID-19, Lockdown & Vaccines
    What Can Be Expected in US-Russia Ties Following Biden’s Provocative Remarks About Putin?
    Tags:
    meeting, Vladimir Putin, Russia, European Council, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sarah Moonshadow is comforted by David and Maggie Prowell after being inside a King Soopers grocery store during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, 22 March 2021.
    Aftermath of Colorado Shooting in 10 Pictures: Shocked Residents at Crime Scene
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse