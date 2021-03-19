Biden Threatens New Actions Against Russia Over Dubious Claims of Election Interference

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the tense situation between the US and Russia. US intelligence agencies have launched new claims of election interference against Russia and a long list of official adversaries. Subsequently, President Biden has threatened new actions against Russia and Russia has recalled their ambassador.

Jim Kavanagh, writer at The Polemicist and CounterPunch and author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," joins us to discuss Twitter. An article in Global Times points out how US social media companies work with neocon forces to push a disinformation war against nations that are deemed "hostile" by the State Department. Also, Twitter has deleted over 150,000 Twitter accounts associated with QAnon to "protect the US from upheaval" and Russia may delete Twitter for the same reason.

K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. The US continues aggressive actions as they launch new sanctions against China days before an important summit with the Asian nation. Also, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has announced that he will be visiting China two days after the meeting with US officials.

Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Iran. Iran has again made it clear that they are ready to re-enter the nuclear agreement with the US and other nations as originally negotiated, but that no additional clauses will be accepted. Also, politicians from both US parties spoke at an event held by a US State Department proxy known as the Mujahadeen-e-Khalq (MEK).

Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss North Korea. North Korea has indicated that it no longer plans to negotiate with the US. Years of threats and intimidation appear to have soured the relationship between the two nuclear-armed nations beyond repair. Also, US rhetoric has changed, and they are now emphasizing the denuclearization of North Korea as opposed to the entire peninsula. Has the US pushed past the limit of Pyongyang's patience?

Chris Garaffa, web developer and technologist, joins us to discuss US law enforcement's use of technology to go after citizens. The FBI is using its technical apparatus to go after people involved in the infamous January 6th protests and insurrection at the US Capitol. A new Mint Press article argues that "databit by databit, we are building our own electronic concentration camps."

Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss Venezuela. In his latest consortium news article, Ramzy Baroud asserts that "it behooves Washington to engage Caracas in civil political conversations, away from threats and sanctions." He also says that the plans for regime change in the South American nation have clearly failed and that US allies are no longer united.

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," joins us to discuss Afghanistan. The US may have destroyed the peace process by launching new airstrikes against the Taliban. Also, Russia is hosting a conference with various parties in the Afghanistan peace process and is encouraging a firm negotiated settlement, with President Biden signaling that he intends to stay in the war-torn nation past the May 1st withdrawal deadline.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com