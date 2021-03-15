'Team Piers': Donald Trump Reportedly Weighs in With an Opinion on Meghan Markle

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caused a furor in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, accusing the royal family of racism and revealing Markle's struggle with suicidal thoughts, the revelations of the Sussexes met diverse reactions.

The former US president, Donald Trump, joined the flow of those offering public opinion regarding Meghan Markle after her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, according to Jason Miller, a former adviser to POTUS 45.

Appearing on Steve Bannon's 'War Room' podcast earlier in the week, Miller suggested that Trump told the former of his opinion of Meghan Markle, siding with British TV host Piers Morgan, who quit "Good Morning Britain" and faced strong backlash after criticising Markle.

“She’s no good… I said it and now everybody is seeing it", Miller quoted Trump as saying. According to the ex-adviser, Trump told him he could share the latter's opinion to "make a little news", if Miller was ready for what could follow. "You realize if you say anything negative about Meghan Markle you get canceled, look at Piers (Morgan)", Trump is reported to have said, according to Miller.

Miller stated that Trump described Morgan as "the best" and "the greatest", denouncing how "they went and tried to cancel him simply because he criticized Meghan Markle."

Trump's new reported comments are no surprise, as the latter has not expressed a favourable opinion of Markle, previously calling her "nasty" and asserting that he was no fan.

“And I would say this — and she probably has heard that — but I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he’s gonna need it,” Trump is reported to have said at the time, after Markle described him as “misogynistic” and “divisive” during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump is not the only person spewing criticism toward Markle, as he is joined by conservative Fox News TV host Tucker Carlson, who labeled her a "manipulative opportunist" after the Oprah Winfrey sit-down interview.

In a lengthy conversation with Winfrey, Markle accused an unnamed member of the UK royal family of racism and shared that she never received support from the royals over her suicidal thoughts.

Many prominent figures, along with regular netizens, have expressed support for the Sussexes for their story, while others denounced their revelations.