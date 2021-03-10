Beyonce Thanked Meghan Markle in Message of Support & It Thrilled Online Community

US singer and songwriter Beyonce Knowles-Carter officially expressed her support for the Duchess of Sussex following a broadcast where Meghan and Prince Harry discussed the reasons behind their decision to step back from their royal duties, which they first announced in January 2020.
"Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened by you", Beyonce wrote on her website, next to an image of the two women meeting at The Lion King premiere in 2019.
The move by the popular singer to speak out caused an explosion of commentary on social media platforms.
Yasss! Queen of the World supporting the Duchess of Sussex pic.twitter.com/zRDRvZD22w— Vivian👑🇳🇬 (@viv_beyac) March 10, 2021
Thank you Beyonce pic.twitter.com/si8mxLxSQM— Our Visual Receipts (@VisualReceipts) March 10, 2021
Love 💛🖤 #womensupportingwomen #MeghanMarkle #Beyonce 👑 Proud mom 🤍 pic.twitter.com/1Hj4TP7w0I— Merlivna Monroe (@MerlivnaMonroe) March 10, 2021
Such a lovely thing that Beyoncé simply adores Meghan! You can't have too many good ppl on your side, especially when so many nasty, bitter little ppl constantly gnash their teeth over you. Be blessed, dears. pic.twitter.com/BiAPTln5sG— Today I Got Time (@TodayIGotTime1) March 3, 2021
Remember when Piers Morgan thought Beyoncé was his friend because he interviewed her once? Then he turned on her when she started making music he didn’t like? He was personally offended & attacked her for years before turning his attention to Meghan Markle.— BLACKLIVESMATTER (@Jasamgurlie) March 9, 2021
He has a pattern. pic.twitter.com/hik9SpQvTp
Beyonce’s website also showcased a collage of photographs of women dedicated to the International Women’s Day, including Jane Fonda, Janet Mock, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Meghan Markle, titled The Rulebreakers.
“For those who created their own way to tell their stories, found other avenues to get to the destinations, and broke every rule in the process, We See You! We salute each and every one of you on this International Women's Day”, the site said.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been both praised and criticised for their decision to speak out about their experiences as part of the royal family in the UK.
Since last summer, the royal couple have been residing with their son in their new home in southern California.
