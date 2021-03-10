Tucker Carlson Slams Meghan Markle as ‘Manipulative Opportunist’ in TV Rant

In a bombshell interview on Sunday with TV personality Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle revealed how they did not receive enough support from the royal family, even when Meghan experienced suicidal thoughts stemming from the incessant negative press by British tabloids.

During his “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment on Fox News Tuesday night, host Tucker Carlson slammed Meghan Markle, calling her a “narcissist” posing as a victim.

"You know exactly who they are. He's weak and unhappy — she's a manipulative opportunist,” Carlson said, referring to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, respectively, the Insider reported.

During the segment, Carlson also addressed a portion of the interview in which Markle said that Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, made her cry in 2018 during an argument over flower girl dresses for Markle’s wedding.

At the time, tabloids reported that it was Markle who was the one that terrorized her future sister-in-law and brought her to tears.

The reverse happened,” Meghan responded when Oprah asked her claims that she made Middleton cry during wedding planning.

“And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it,” she said, Buzzfeed News reported.

In his segment, Carlson sarcastically slammed Markle for mentioning the “petty argument” with Middleton.

"Here's this royal person, one of the most famous and fawned-over people in the world, telling Oprah that she was incredibly wounded because she got into some kind of petty argument about dresses with her sister-in-law at her wedding three years ago. So stop the presses," he said, the Insider reported.

During the interview, Markle disclosed to Oprah that none of the royal family members voiced opposition to the racist media coverage of her, and that she was denied mental health support when she expressed that she was having suicidal thoughts. In addition, Prince Harry revealed that his father stopped responding to his calls after the couple announced they wanted to quit royal life, and that the toxic treatment by the British press played a large role in why the couple decided to leave the United Kingdom and move to California.