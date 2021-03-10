Billboards Mocking Governor Cuomo's Alleged Nipple Piercings Appear in NY Amid Brewing Sex Scandal

New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo faces new calls to quit over sex pest claims — from billboards mocking his alleged nipple piercings.
State residents struggling to keep abreast of the string of sexual harassment claims against the governor — with a sixth woman coming forward on Tuesday — were reminded by electronic billboards paid for by prominent New York rape survivor and activist Kat Sullivan.
"6 strikes — Cuomo's out", reads one sign. "Free the nipple, fire the boob".
— RN-KatSullivan (@AcidSullivan) March 10, 2021
— RN-KatSullivan (@AcidSullivan) March 8, 2021
The "boob" jibe has a "ring" of truth to it: speculation that Cuomo has a pair of kinky nipple piercings erupted on social media last year after he appeared at a press conference in a polo shirt — with tell-tale shapes poking through the fabric.
— Fratboy (@FratboyATL) March 31, 2020
— 🌵 Gustavo J. Hernandez 🦑 (@GusElEstrangero) February 24, 2021
The Democrat governor, who frequently sparred with former President and New York City native Donald Trump, is also accused of bullying staff members and already faces calls to quit — or be impeached — for covering up thousands of deaths caused by his policy of discharging COVID-19 patients into care homes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)