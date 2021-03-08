New York State Lawmakers Introduce Impeachment Resolution Against Governor Cuomo

New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, a Republican, announced Monday that he and his GOP colleagues were introducing a resolution that seeks to begin impeachment proceedings against Cuomo.
However, Republicans lack the 150 votes necessary to begin the proceedings in the Democratically-controlled Assembly.
"After this weekend, it just became more and more apparent that, regardless of how many hearings or investigations we had, the real problem now is [Cuomo has] lost so much credibility that we don't feel like he can go forward and govern," Barclay said during a Monday press conference.
NY Assembly Republican leader Will Barclay: "The governor's lost so much credibility and trust that we don't feel like he can go forward and govern. So we want to move ahead, do this impeachment assembly." pic.twitter.com/5ah5LheWUC— The Hill (@thehill) March 8, 2021
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)