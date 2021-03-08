Register
11:07 GMT08 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this image taken from video from the Office of the N.Y. Governor, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Albany, N.Y.

    For the Good of the State? Almost 50 NY Lawmakers Reportedly Want Cuomo's Resignation or Impeachment

    © AP Photo / Office of the NY Governor
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082258113_0:0:1916:1078_1200x675_80_0_0_eee27d4d4fb68016b86209cd905699c1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103081082283624-for-the-good-of-the-state-almost-50-ny-lawmakers-reportedly-want-cuomos-resignation-or-impeachment/

    On Sunday, Andrew Cuomo reiterated that he had no plans to resign despite two more women accusing him of sexual harassment, thereby bringing the total number of accusers to five.

    Nearly 50 New York lawmakers have reportedly urged Andrew Cuomo to step down or be impeached as sexual harassment accusations against the New York governor show no signs of ceasing.

    State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, for her part, said on Sunday that Cuomo "must resign for the good of the state", adding, "every day there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government".

    "We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the COVID-19 nursing home data, and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project. […] New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health, and economic impacts of it. We need to govern without daily distraction", Stewart-Cousins added.

    In January, Сuomo was accused of covering up nursing home COVID-19 deaths in New York as a report by the state attorney general put the tally at 13,500 versus the official figure of 8,500. That same month, Cuomo announced a $306 billion infrastructure upgrade programme that he called the largest project ever undertaken by any state in the US.

    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    Demonstrators gather outside the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office calling for his resignation, in the Manhattan borough of New York

    According to Fox News, a total of 37 legislators, including Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, reportedly called for Cuomo's resignation, while another 10 lawmakers demanded his impeachment, a process that would require a majority vote in the 150-seat assembly.

    The developments followed the New York governor on Sunday underscoring that "there is no way" he is resigning amid the sexual harassment accusations against him.

    "We have to get a budget done in three weeks. We have a lot of work to do, a lot of work to do for this state. This is not about me and accusations about me. The attorney general can handle that. This is about doing the people's business and this next six months I believe will determine the future trajectory for New York state", Cuomo told reporters.

    The comments came after two more former employees, Ana Liss and Karen Hinton, accused the New York governor of impermissible physical contact and other misconduct, contributing to previous complaints from ex-aides Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, as well as Anna Ruch, who was a guest at a wedding Cuomo attended.

    In this 22 February 2021 photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, pauses to listen to a reporter's question during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York
    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    Andrew Cuomo 'Terrified' Ex-Staffer With Intimate Questions About Her Past Rape
    Last Wednesday, the embattled governor addressed the allegations, apologising for actions that he admitted could be perceived in an offensive manner while also stating that he has never touched anyone in an inappropriate way in his life.

    Cuomo added that he now understands that he "acted in such a way that people felt uncomfortable", but urged the state's residents to wait for the results of the attorney general's report and trust in facts before forming their opinion on the situation.

    Related:

    Gov. Cuomo Slammed as ‘Hypocrite’ Over Surfaced Kavanaugh Tweet Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations
    Will Cuomo Survive and Does Trump Need a Disguise?
    Billboard ‘Impeach’ Appears in New York as Cuomo Scandal Gains Momentum
    Another Former Aide Accuses Andrew Cuomo of Sexual Harassment
    Tags:
    sexual harassment, impeachment, resignation, New York, Andrew Cuomo, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at “Hosh al-Bieaa”, Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, 7 March 2021.
    Dove of Peace: Pontiff Meets Iraqi Christians During First-Ever Papal Visit to the Mideast Nation
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse