FBI Offering $250,000 Reward for Information About Russia's Kilimnik Over Voting Meddling

“In June 2018, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Kilimnik after he was charged with obstruction of justice & conspiracy to obstruct justice. #FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for info leading to the arrest of Kilimnik,” The Washington DC office of the FBI tweeted late Thursday.
The wanted Russian citizen is believed to have been a partner of Donald Trump’s one-time presidential campaign manager and convicted felon, Paul Manafort. The FBI believes that he is linked to Russian intelligence, a suggestion refuted by Kilimnik.
Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in US politics, saying the allegations were invented to excuse the 2016 election loss of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.
