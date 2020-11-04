US Launched Cyber Attacks on Russia and Iran ‘to Prevent Election Interference’, Report Claims

The report comes as the United States is counting votes to discover who will sit in the Oval Office for the next four years. In late October, Washington accused Iran and Russia of attempts to affect the election. Both countries denied accusations of trying to tamper with US elections.

The United States has launched a series of preventive cyber attacks on Russia and Iran to fend off "attempts to meddle" in the US election, an NBC correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The correspondent did not disclose the sources of that information or any details but claimed that this year's election was largely exempt of any cyber attack thanks to the measures taken.

On election day, the acting head of the Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, confirmed that no foreign influence had succeeded in compromising or affecting votes cast in the 2020 US presidential contest.

US intelligence services claimed in October that Iran and Russia had got hold of US voter registration data in a bid to undermine the credibility of the election.

Both Russia and Iran dismissed the accusations as false. Moscow said the allegations were "regrettable and groundless" and were linked to the internal political processes in the US. Tehran, in turn, said that it had no interest in influencing the outcome of the election.