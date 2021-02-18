Homeland Security: At Least 1 Million US Residents Without Power Amid Winter Storms

Speaking of the ongoing storm that has begun to threaten Americans' livelihood, Sherwood-Randall revealed that at least one million individuals remain without power.
The Homeland Security official explained that due to the concentration of outages in Texas, the White House has authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide "immediate assistance" to Texas.
Homeland Security Advisor and Deputy National Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall says FEMA is providing generators, blankets, food and other supplies to Texas amid widespread power outages. @Newsy— Willie James Inman (@WillieJames) February 18, 2021
At least 60 generators, 729,000 liters of water, 225,000 meals and tens of thousands of blankets have already been provided by FEMA, Sherwood-Randall highlighted.
