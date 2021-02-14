Register
14 February 2021
    Donald Trump Jr. stands onstage with his father Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump after Trump's debate against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, U.S. September 26, 2016.

    'Time to Heal & Celebrate': Netizens Give Thumbs Up as Don Trump Jr. Backs 'Impeachment Champ' Dad

    US
    by
    A little over a month after a riot was staged at the Capitol, former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial was finalised on Saturday afternoon, with Trump being acquitted for his alleged role in inciting the deadly event.

    Members of Donald Trump's family were certainly quick to celebrate the acquittal of the former president on the single impeachment charge – that of "incitement of insurrection" at Capitol Hill.

    Donald Trump Jr. and Eric were among the first to emphasise the Democrats' failure to prevent their father from running for public office again by default, with the former urging senators to get down to business instead of "putting on show trials for free air time". A short time later, he proceeded in his rant, posting a picture of Donald Trump portrayed as a fully-equipped boxer, along with the following words:

    "Back to back impeachment champ".

    "When the establishment hates you and wants to prevent you from ever running again you know you're doing something right", Donald Jr. elaborated on the subject in his caption.

    A lot of Trump supporters took to the comments section, posting their praise and best wishes for the family. As quite a few genuinely wondered what makes Trump "the best POTUS ever", many moved to explain how they see it, summing up his highs and lows in office:

    "The US has despised lip-service career politicians for most of its lifetime... might have something to do with having had to physically fight for freedom from rulers some 200 years ago. Trump was a genuine non-politician, so we knew he wouldn't play the same old game", one pondered on Trump's term.

    "He's built 400 miles of the wall, negotiated trade deals which favour the American people, and pulled troops from Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq", another weighed in, in response to others' scepticism, in particular, over the real estate tycoon-turned-politician's two-time impeachment.

    Many more rushed to stress Trump's effort to solve issues without spilling blood, warning the importance of it is still left to be seen under his successor, as things have to be put into perspective:

    The comments come hours after 57 Senators voted Saturday, the fifth day of the trial, in support of the impeachment article accusing Trump of "incitement of insurrection" during the 6 January Capitol riot, while 43 rejected the accusations.

    For Trump to be convicted in the Senate, at least 17 Republicans would have had to throw their weight behind the impeachment article, but only 7 GOP senators voted in the affirmative.

    The ex-president lambasted the trial as another phase of the "greatest witch hunt in the history of our country", outright denying responsibility for the deadly 6 January riot on Capitol Hill that claimed 5 lives. In a statement that followed the vote in the Senate, he stressed there was "much work ahead of us", promising his home county will soon "emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future".

    He went on to point out that he "always has been, and always will be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate".

    The ex-president also said he believes that the American justice system is little more than a tool for political vengeance.

    Trump is the first president in US history to be twice impeached in the House and twice acquitted by the Senate.
    House Democrats initiated impeachment proceedings for a second time days after a group of his supporters besieged the Capitol building in a bid to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden's win in the 3 November presidential polls.

    Before the siege, the then-president repeatedly described the election as rigged and stolen from him, alleging multiple irregularities, breaches of voting protocols and voter fraud, despite courts having ruled otherwise, and vehemently called on his supporters to "never concede" in their fight to "confront this egregious assault on our democracy".

