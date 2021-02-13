Register
14:10 GMT13 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former first lady Melania Trump listens as her husband delivers remarks during his last speech as president at Joint Base Andrews, Prince George's County, Maryland, US, 20 January 2021.

    Melania Trump 'Bitter' With Donald Over How They Left The White House, Report Says

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    311
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/15/1081832253_0:315:3072:2043_1200x675_80_0_0_09a3e0b327fc7986d70e6f386e634504.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102131082062746-melania-trump-bitter-with-donald-over-how-they-left-the-white-house-report-says/

    There have been a plethora of rumours about relations between the former president and his glamorous first lady with some suggesting that Melania desperately wants a divorce at the end of the presidency. Other reports, however, say that the two are happy together.

    Melania Trump has been "bitter and chilly" towards her husband because the former first lady is angry about how the couple left the White House, CNN reported, citing people close to the Trump family. According to these sources, the former First Lady is furious that the Trumps’ reputation was tarnished by the storming of the Capitol.

    On 6 January, Congress convened to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. Donald Trump, who lost to Democrat Joe Biden, refused to concede defeat and for months claimed that the election was stolen by electoral fraud on the part of the Democrats. On that day the Republican held a rally during which he repeated his claims about voter fraud and urged the audience to "fight".

    Some of Trump’s supporters then headed to the Capitol and staged a protest, during which dozens of people forced their way into the building. Five people – four civilians and a policeman – died and more than a hundred law enforcement officers were injured in the fray. Critics of the president accuse him of inciting insurrection and he is now facing an impeachment trial. Trump himself denies he was responsible for violence and called impeachment proceedings "ridiculous".

    According to a former White House employee, Melania is upset because she feels her reputation has been affected by Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and the storming of the Capitol. A poll released while the couple was leaving the White House showed that Melania had the worst approval rating of any modern first lady.

    The sources told CNN that the 50-year-old is not interested in the second impeachment trial of her husband and spends most of her time in spa.

    "She goes to the spa, has lunch, goes to the spa (again) and has dinner with Donald on the patio. Rinse and repeat. Every day," the source, who is familiar with Melania’s routine, said.

    The source also revealed why the former first lady was slow to condemn the storming of the Capitol: a former White House official said Melania felt she was stuck between the hammer and the anvil – if she had condemned it, Trump’s supporters would have turned against her, if she had remained silent, her support for what happened would have been inferred.

    Rumours about Melania’s marriage to Trump have circulated ever since it became known that the Republican had allegedly had an extramarital affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. Former senior adviser and friend, Stephanie Wolkoff, said that her marriage to Trump is "transactional" and that they sleep in separate bedrooms.

    Another former aide claimed that the 50-year-old had been counting the minutes until Donald left office so that she could divorce him. Melania herself has rejected allegations about her marriage and said her relationship with her husband is great.

    Related:

    'Bunker Mentality' Keeping Melania Trump by Donald's Side After Leaving White House, Report Says
    Melania Would 'Elevate' Trump After Every Rally, Say He Was 'Wonderful & Great', Ex-Pal Claims
    Tags:
    marriage, impeachment, US Capitol, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse