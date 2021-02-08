Youtuber Shot Dead While Filming 'Prank' Video Attacking Strangers With Butcher Knife

An incident on Friday which led to the fatal shooting of a 20-year old Youtuber is under investigation. In Nashville, a permit is needed to carry a loaded handgun. Anyone above the age of 18 can, however, carry 'openly' so long as the weapon is not loaded.

A 20-year-old man who tried to "prank" an unsuspecting man by charging at him with a butcher knife was shot dead on Friday night, law enforcement announced.

Timothy Wilks died in the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park parking lot, a statement by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

A statement on Saturday said that officers responded at around 9:25 pm, local time, where they found 23-year old David Starnes Jr, who admitted to shooting Wilks after the latter appeared to attack him with a knife.

The 20-year old Youtuber and an unnamed friend were in the process of making a video in which they carry out fake attacks against strangers.

"Detectives were told that Wilks and a friend were participating in a “prank” robbery as part of a YouTube video and approached a group of people, including Starnes, with butcher knives", the announcement read.

Starnes told detectives that he was unaware that the knife attack was a prank, and shot Wilks in what he claims was self-defence.

Police are investigating and no charges have been made against Starnes or against Wilks' unnamed friend.

​According to the state of Tennessee's code on self-defence, there is "no duty to retreat before using deadly force, as long as you are acting lawfully and are in a place you have a right to be in."

The stand your ground law in Tennessee permits people to use deadly force in self-defense if they feel they are in immediate danger of serious harm or death.