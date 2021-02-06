Register
13:32 GMT06 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.

    Trump Quit Screen Actors Guild to Avoid Disciplinary Action, Union's President Says

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/06/1081994957_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_1514b78d6ce4fb21058c6d58a0810b88.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102061081998873-trump-quit-screen-actors-guild-to-avoid-disciplinary-action-unions-president-says/

    The Republican, who has made cameo appearances in more than a dozen movies, reportedly became a member of SAG-AFTRA in 1989. According to its website, the union represents almost 160,000 actors, recording artists, announcers, and other media professionals.

    President of the Screen Actors Guild Gabrielle Carteris claims Donald Trump quit the union a day before it planned to hold a disciplinary vote, which could have resulted in expulsion of the businessman-turned-politician. "He clearly wanted to avoid that", Carteris told TMZ live.

    However, the star of "Beverly Hills, 90210" did not exclude that the union will hold a vote in order to bar Trump from rejoining the union.

    "My job is to protect our members and what happened on the sixth [of January] was just a culmination of a very long four years of actually a lot of inciting language. We had broadcast reporters, you know, members and non-members who were attacked, and it was all because of the language that was utilised", Carteris told TMZ live.

    What Has Trump Been Accused of?

    The union's National Board decided to re-evaluate Trump's membership following the storming of the Capitol by the Republican's supporters on 6 January. As a result of the incident five people – four civilians and one police officer – were killed. The Police Union said that 140 law enforcement officers were also injured in the riots.

    On the day the Capitol siege occurred, Trump held a rally during which he accused the Democrats of rigging the 2020 presidential election. Critics of the president said he incited his supporters to take violent action.

    "You are the people that built this nation", Trump told the rally. "You have to get your people to fight. And if they don't fight, we have to primary the hell out of the ones that don't fight. We primary them - we're going to let you know who they are".

    The president said he bore no responsibility for the deadly riots and dismissed Democrats' decision to introduce an impeachment article against him as "ridiculous".

    Following the incident, multiple organisations, including Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup, distanced themselves or cut ties with Trump.

    Trump's Resignation

    On 4 February, the 74-year-old sent a letter to Gabrielle Carteris informing the union of his immediate resignation.

    "I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!", Trump wrote. "While I'm not familiar with you work, I'm very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander, and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps … and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history The Apprentice – to name just a few!"

    Trump described the SAG-AFTRA's plans to hold a disciplinary hearing against him as a "blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union". The former president claimed the organisation had done little for its members and "nothing" for him.

    The union's response to the resignation read: "Thank you".

    Tags:
    expulsion, Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), US Capitol, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young man walks in an empty St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing for Carnival's popular boat parade in the lagoon. Alleys are eerily empty. Venetians and the city's few visitors stroll must be masked in public places, indoors and out, under a nationwide mandate.
    Empty Spaces and Abandoned Places: Venice Deserted as Traditional Carnival Held Without Tourists
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse