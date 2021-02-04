Trump Resigns From Screen Actors Guild, Beats Likely Expulsion

"I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!," Trump wrote in a letter to Screen Actors Guild President Gabrielle Carteris on Thursday. "I no longer wish to be associated with your union."
The Guild responded with a two-word statement: "Thank You."
Trump also used the resignation letter to take a jab at CNN and MSNBC by taking credit for reviving television news during his presidency.
"I’ve also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC [sic] and Fake News CNN, among many others," Trump wrote.
Then, in a parting shot at the Screen Actors Guild, Trump accused the organization of doing little more than collecting dues and promoting "dangerous un-American policies and ideas."
The union represents about 160,000 film and television actors, radio personalities, recording artists, internet influencers, and others in the entertainment industry.
